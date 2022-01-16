Pleasantville residents, officials gather to discuss Midtown Neighborhood Revitalization Plan

According to statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census that Rutala presented at the town hall, midtown has a population of 7,085 people. Its residents are 43.6% Hispanic, 37.4% Black and 17.8% white.

Income levels in midtown are low, and its poverty level is high. The 2020 U.S. Census indicates the neighborhood has a per capita income of $20,083, less than half of the $42,815 per capita income for New Jersey as a whole. Its median household income is similarly low, sitting at $47,869. The statewide median household income is $74,176. The median household income in the United States, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, is $67,521.

The midtown poverty level was 24%, meaning about a quarter of neighborhood residents are living with incomes that put them below the poverty line.

Rutala underscored the need for community engagement and how it would be crucial to revitalizing the neighborhood.

“The reality is nothing happens unless we have an involved community,” Rutala said. “We are not going to be successful unless you and additional people stand up, because your ideas are important and you also make us accountable, you make this work.”

There are plans for a second town hall on the midtown revitalization plan to be held in May, with hopes that City Council will vote to adopt a plan in June. The plan would then be submitted for state approval sometime in July.

