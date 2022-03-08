Pleasantville residents express opposition to transfer station at City Council meeting

PLEASANTVILLE — Passion over a proposed waste-transfer station harnessed at a town hall meeting Thursday has spilled into City Hall — and it is no longer the case that a majority of City Council clearly supports the project.

Several residents attended the City Council meeting Monday, most voicing opposition to a proposed rail transfer station for construction and demolition debris waste planned for just off West Washington Avenue. Others said they were frustrated by what they felt was a lack of transparency.

“We elected you because you said you were going to do things for Pleasantville — this is not one of them,” resident Anna Quintana said.

Part of the ire Tuesday was motivated by a public forum hosted last week by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. The ACUA has been the chief opponent of the transfer station almost since the idea was unveiled. ACUA officials argue the facility would be too small to handle the amount of waste it is slotted to receive, causing traffic overflows, as well as disruptive noises and smells.

Linda Carrington said she was glad the ACUA had organized the event and was angry the city had not done more to keep residents informed about the latest news with the development.

“You cared about us when it was time to vote,” Carrington said. “And yet, the ACUA had to inform your residents about the actions that you (City Council) are deciding to take against its people.”

Quintana said the city ought to work to draw in business that addresses its long outstanding needs, such as a supermarket. A January study from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority found that Pleasantville was among the top 20 most severe food deserts in the state.

“When Somers Point lost Kmart and we lost Kmart, Somers Point got Target. What did we get? An empty building. A dump,” Quintana said. “We didn’t get anything for the people of Pleasantville to build us up.”

Cheri Harris said the city should spend its time, energy and land on expanding resources for children. She particularly asked that the city focus on making its rec center more accessible and building new facilities for youth sports — while rejecting the transfer station.

Other residents said they were worried about possible pollution from the project, saying the city should focus on addressing existing pollutants. A March 2 report from the Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center and the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality indicated lead had been detected in all Pleasantville schools.

Mayor Judy Ward has been a principal supporter of the transfer station. She said it would be a valuable ratable property, while generating $400,000 in annual revenue via transfer fees, which could finance urgently needed capital repairs. The development could also create new jobs for city residents.

“The decisions that we make up here, we make thinking it’s in the best interest of Pleasantville,” Ward said Monday.

Board of Education member Augustus C. Harmon also spoke in favor of the project, in part due to the needed revenue. He said any potential environmental hazards would be uncovered and addressed by the mandated review from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Council voted to endorse the transfer station in May 2021 by a 5-2 vote, although a councilwoman who voted for the project, Joanne Famularo, has since turned against it, as she said Monday.

Famularo stressed that the transfer station still had to clear a series of regulatory hurdles. The project is still awaiting a review from the Atlantic County Solid Waste Advisory Council and authorization from the DEP.

New Jersey's Environmental Justice Law created additional requirements for building landfills, waste-transfer stations and other facilities in “overburdened communities” as determined by certain income, racial and language factors.

Councilman Tony Davenport, an opponent of the project, recalled how he grew up near what he said was a similar facility when he was a child.

“There is no way that me as a man and someone of this community could say yes to bringing something like that back so that the next generation can go through the same thing that I went through,” Davenport said.

Councilman Bertilio Correa, who was not in office to vote on the May 2021 resolution, said he wanted to see what regulatory agencies said about the project.

David Carrington, Linda’s husband and a coach for the Pleasantville Jokers youth football program, said the $400,000 in annual revenue did not justify the construction of the transfer station. Overall, Carrington said, the station was emblematic of the city’s decline, citing what he believed to be an increase in panhandling and a disinvestment in youth sports.

“Pleasantville never used to be like this, never ever,” Carrington said. “Pleasantville used to be a wholesome town, a friendly town, a hardworking town, a town that supported its youth.”

The project developer, James DiNatale, said there are other, similarly sized facilities in the state that handle just as much waste as his project. DiNatale has also insisted the station is necessary due to the impending closure of the ACUA landfill in Egg Harbor Township, which the ACUA estimates will become obsolete in a little over six years.

DiNatale attended the ACUA town hall Thursday and said afterward he thought it went well and he would take residents’ criticisms into consideration.

