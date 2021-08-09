Pleasantville resident finds out Tuesday if she continues on "America's Got Talent"

Because of the coronavirus, “America’s Got Talent” arranged for Robertson to fly out to California by herself, but her parents made their own plans and traveled to see their daughter perform on the show. She has cousins who live in California, so she had been there before, but this was her first time singing on national television.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Robertson said before she started singing during the eighth and final show of auditions for season 16.

Robertson said to judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel that everyone always says that she reminds them of a little Beyonce, but she doesn’t want to be that.

“I want to be Savannah. I want to be my own person,” Robertson said in July.

Even though she is compared to Beyonce, she said her biggest vocal influences are SZA and Rihanna.

When Robertson attended Atlantic City High School, she was better known for her participation in sports than for singing.

Robertson was on the girls track, basketball and tennis teams. She helped the tennis team earn its best record in years in 2018.