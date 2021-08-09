Pleasantville resident finds out Tuesday if she continues on "America's Got Talent"

Some entertainment industry hopefuls practically kill themselves to appear on such nationally televised talent competition shows as “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice” and “American Idol.”
Savannah Robertson, a 20-year-old Pleasantville resident, did not have to put any effort into it. She had a casting agent connected to “America’s Got Talent” reach out to her after coming across her singing on one of her TikTok videos.
“At first, I thought it was a fake,” Robertson said.
But, it was a real casting agent trying to track her down so that she could fly out in March to California to sing her abbreviated version of Olivia Rodrigo’s No. 1 pop hit from earlier this year, “Drivers License.” Her performance on the show aired on July 20.
“America’s Got Talent” airings have been interrupted by Olympics coverage. The show returns Tuesday for the first of six weeks of live shows.
Contestants on the show, which features not only singers, but comedians, dancers, musicians and more, are competing for a chance to win $1 million and the opportunity to perform at “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE,” which debuts Nov. 4 at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Robertson, a 2019 Atlantic City High School graduate, grew up in the Margate and Ventnor area, and when her parents purchased a home in Pleasantville, she continued to live with them.
Because of the coronavirus, “America’s Got Talent” arranged for Robertson to fly out to California by herself, but her parents made their own plans and traveled to see their daughter perform on the show. She has cousins who live in California, so she had been there before, but this was her first time singing on national television.
“I’m really excited to be here,” Robertson said before she started singing during the eighth and final show of auditions for season 16.
Kelli Glover, of Ventnor, knows full well the tradeoffs a person makes pursuing fame via rea…
Robertson said to judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel that everyone always says that she reminds them of a little Beyonce, but she doesn’t want to be that.
“I want to be Savannah. I want to be my own person,” Robertson said in July.
Even though she is compared to Beyonce, she said her biggest vocal influences are SZA and Rihanna.
When Robertson attended Atlantic City High School, she was better known for her participation in sports than for singing.
Robertson was on the girls track, basketball and tennis teams. She helped the tennis team earn its best record in years in 2018.
Robertson’s “America’s Got Talent” performance is one of the few she has ever done in public. She does not have a vocal coach. She sang in public for the first time three years ago during a talent show in Egg Harbor Township. She also visits the Enlightened Cafe in Ventnor twice a month and sings karaoke with at least one of her friends.
Robertsion spent her first semester at Rutgers, but since then, she transferred to Montclair State. She has made the Dean’s List for the past two years while majoring in business administration.
“It would be amazing to have some type of music career. I will finish school,” Robertson said as she mentioned that she learns from business classes what can help her throughout life.
Robertson’s name is added to a list of South Jersey residents who have demonstrated their musical skills on nationally televised talent competitions.
Among others, Robertson was preceded by: singer Mara Justine, of Galloway Township, who appeared on “American Idol” in 2018; singer Kelli Glover, of Ventnor, who entertained on “America’s Got Talent” in 2014 and 2009 and “American Idol” in 2002; and pianist Alexander Bui, of Egg Harbor Township, who demonstrated his skill on “America’s Got Talent” in 2010.
