Pleasantville rescinds sewer concession

PLEASANTVILLE — A controversial proposal for a multi-million-dollar, four-decade sewer deal between the city of Pleasantville and a private-equity firm has come to an end — although the possibility for a larger legal dispute over the matter looms.

City Council voted Wednesday night to rescind its authorization for a concession of the Pleasantville sewer system to Bernhard Capital Partners. The 4-3 vote was the culmination of about 2½ hours of deliberations that night and months of zealous protests from a group of residents against the agreement.

Opponents of the concession have argued it would make sewer rates too volatile and reduce democratic control over the city’s utilities.

“A democracy is based on the will of the people, by definition that’s what it means,” resident Tim Jones said during the public hearing Wednesday. “Therefore, I appreciate that democracy is actually coming into play with this City Council.”

When the vote to rescind the concession passed, attendees cheered. Some activists had been holding a banner in the back of council chambers to protest against the concession as well as a separate proposal involving a transfer center for construction-and-demolition debris waste.

Bernhard Capital, under the concession agreement, would assume control of the operation of the Pleasantville sewer system and collect rates from city homeowners for 39 years. In exchange, it would spend a nominal sum of about $78 million over the life of the agreement, including a $15 million upfront payment to the city, annual installments of $100,000 and $57.1 million in total capital expenditures.

Supporters of the concession, including City Council President Ricky Cistrunk, have argued it was required to finance much-needed repairs to city sewer infrastructure and was preferable to other options such as an outright sale of the system. Sewer repairs, in turn, would facilitate other, much-needed capital improvements, such as street repairs.

It is not yet clear how Bernhard Capital will respond to council’s Wednesday vote. Kent Rowey, an attorney for Bernhard Capital and its concessionaire subsidiary, spoke about the company’s potential response at the June 6 City Council meeting. He said he would take any “appropriate action” on behalf of his clients to recoup the over $1 million they have already spent in pursuing the deal.

Bernhard Capital Managing Director Dan Gerrity, who was in attendance Wednesday, declined to comment on what the company’s next steps would be as it pertained to the deal when asked by The Press of Atlantic City. He did say that he and his colleagues were “not pleased” with the vote.

Bobby Laws, a community liaison for the agreement who has advocated on behalf of the concession going into effect, defended the process by which the concession was initially authorized, arguing it was transparent.

“The object was for us to be as clear to everybody as possible, and we tried to do that,” Laws said.

Concession opponents lauded the City Council members who voted to rescind the deal.

Councilwoman Joanne Famularo, who made the motion to rescind the deal, later in the meeting responded to accusations that she was simply bowing to public pressure in her opposition to the concession.

“Public pressure is never going to win me over, OK?” Famularo said. “I’m 66 years old. I’ve done things always by what’s right, what’s just and what’s fair.”

Cistrunk and other supporters of the concession warned Wednesday that rescinding the deal leaves the city vulnerable to a dilapidated sewer system and possible financial ramifications.

Some residents argued that if the sewer system was in such dire straits, council should have hiked rates sooner to do necessary maintenance. City Chief Financial Officer Barry Luddy said that past city governments had opted to keep annual sewer rates fixed at $500 since 2010 — and had routinely used part of the revenue collected from the sewer rates to keep residents’ property taxes low instead of putting them to maintenance.

“I say council, you and your predecessors on council have been kicking the can down the road,” resident David Bowman said. “Now you’re in a panic mode and are looking for easy solutions. Those of you who supported (the concession) are blinded by the short-term gain.”

Bowman said he believes Bernhard Capital would not prioritize the wellbeing of the city over its profits, arguing unanticipated maintenance costs could lead to large rate increases.

The forecasted rate hikes under the concession agreement is zero for the first year, then 4% in the second year and 5% between the third and 15th year. Thereafter rates would be subject to regular cost-of-living adjustments and certain discounts would be available to seniors.

All rates are subject to the deal’s rate adjustment formula, which is a function of how much the company pays in capital expenditures; the rate of return for comparable projects; and the years remaining on the deal at the time of a rate-adjustment event.

The ability of Bernhard Capital to hike rates had left residents alarmed over sewer bills they fear could spiral out of control without their input. Bernhard has stressed that any money they collect in excess of their forecasted revenue would be placed in a rate-stabilization fund controlled by the city.

Bowman and other residents suggested that council pursue alternatives to a concession, such as issuing new bonds or applying for new state or federal aid. City Councilman Tony Davenport, a supporter of the concession, cast doubt on that plan, arguing that other alternatives could not feasibly deliver the extensive repairs to the sewer system that were needed.

City Council candidate James Barclay said that he empathized with the dilemmas council faced about the future of the sewer system. He argued that the city should not surrender its ability to control rates, but should come together with residents to find a solution even if it involves raising rates.

“I know it’s difficult to provide leadership, and I know it’s challenging, so I’m not just sitting here to beat you down as someone who makes wrong decisions,” Barclay said. “But if you sign a 39-year contract, it takes the control out of your hand.”

City Council voted on May 2 to issue a bond that would raise up to $4 million to finance work on the city sewer system at several locations in need of dire repair. Luddy, the city CFO, said Wednesday that Pleasantville had obtained a 2.67% interest rate on the initial $2.5 million — a rate he described as extraordinarily low considering the recent, Federal Reserve rate increase and a nationwide spike in borrowing costs.

City officials said those repairs would just be the first of many needed on the sewer system. Residents said that they wanted the people to be heavily involved in deciding how decisions pertaining to those repairs are made.

“Pleasantville can be a whole lot better than what it is as time moves forward, but it needs your help,” Dale Archie said. “We need to put Pleasantville on the map, so throughout the United States they know that Pleasantville, New Jersey is alive.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

