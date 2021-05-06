Pleasantville religious leaders call on support for school district, children during National Day of Prayer

PLEASANTVILLE — Religious leaders across various faiths joined together on the grassy median between Pleasantville's middle and high schools Thursday to observe National Day of Prayer and to pray for their city and school district.

The event, which began after the end of the regular school day, included an opening prayer by Mt. Zion Baptist Rev. Willie Francois III, as well as prayers from Umar Salahuddin; the Rev. Rayna Hendricks, a vice principal at the high school; and the Rev. Jerome Page, a school board member. Francois called on God and the community to support the schools and the children, and to cause "good trouble," in the words of the late civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.