Pleasantville receives $500,000 for Old Turnpike streetscaping

Pleasantville has received $500,000 in a state Transit Village grant for its Old Turnpike Streetscape Improvement Project, one of 14 municipalities in nine counties to receive money from the program.

On Monday, ​Gov. Phil Murphy and Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti announced $3.8 million in Transit Village grants to help municipalities advance transit-oriented development projects that reduce reliance on vehicles and encourage use of mass transportation.

“Our administration is committed to reducing the effects of climate change, and one of the best ways to do that is improving public transportation to reduce our reliance on cars,” Murphy said in a statement. “This year we dedicated substantially more funding to the Transit Village program to redevelop areas around our transit facilities by providing housing and business options within walking distance.”