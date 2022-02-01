Pleasantville receives $500,000 for Old Turnpike streetscaping

Pleasantville has received $500,000 in a state Transit Village grant for its Old Turnpike Streetscape Improvement Project, one of 14 municipalities in nine counties to receive money from the program.
On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy and Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti announced $3.8 million in Transit Village grants to help municipalities advance transit-oriented development projects that reduce reliance on vehicles and encourage use of mass transportation.
“Our administration is committed to reducing the effects of climate change, and one of the best ways to do that is improving public transportation to reduce our reliance on cars,” Murphy said in a statement. “This year we dedicated substantially more funding to the Transit Village program to redevelop areas around our transit facilities by providing housing and business options within walking distance.”
This year’s grants represent the largest amount of funds provided in a single year for the Transit Village Program. Traditionally, there is $1 million available each year for Transit Village grants. This year, an additional $13.5 million was appropriated for Grants-in-Aid programs, specifically for the Transit Village Program, the Safe Streets to Transit Program, and for Bicycle & Pedestrian Facilities/Accommodations. Of the $13.5 million, $2.82 million was provided for the Transit Village Program.
There are 33 municipalities in the Transit Village program. Each municipality with a Transit Village designation is allowed to submit one application for funding.
“The increase in Transit Village grants means more communities will be able to fund projects that promote economic growth near rail and bus stations,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “Initiatives like the Transit Village program ensure our entire transportation system is modern, accessible and equitable, benefiting all New Jersey residents and visitors.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.