Pleasantville receives $250,000 Transit Village grant
Pleasantville receives $250,000 Transit Village grant

PLEASANTVILLE — The city will receive $250,000 this year in Transit Village grants to advance projects to improve the quality of life in Atlantic County, the Governor's Office said Monday.

The Transit Village program is a multi-agency, smart-growth initiative in which municipalities that have transit facilities within their borders are encouraged to develop plans for dense, mixed-use redevelopment that includes housing near their transit facility, according to a news release from the office. Pleasantville was designated a Transit Village in 1999.

“Initiatives like the Transit Village program spur community and economic growth and improve the quality of life for all New Jersey’s residents and visitors," state Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement. 

Applications must be for projects located within one-half mile of the transit facility, the Governor's Office said. Projects are awarded on a competitive basis taking into consideration proximity to a transit facility, walkability, bicycling, project need and an applicant’s past performance using other local aid funds.

In addition to Pleasantville, Bloomfield, Essex County, received $380,000 in Transit Village funds; Jersey City received $250,000 and South Amboy, Middlesex County, received $120,000.

