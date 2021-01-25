Pleasantville receives $250,000 in a Transit Village grant

PLEASANTVILLE — The city, one of the first municipalities in the state chosen to receive the Transit Village designation in 1999, will receive $250,000 this year in Transit Village grants to advance projects to improve the quality of life in Atlantic County, Gov. Phil Murphy's office announced Monday.

The Transit Village program is a multi-agency, smart-growth initiative, in which municipalities that have transit facilities within their borders can seek to be designated as a Transit Village by developing plans for dense, mixed-use redevelopment that includes housing near their transit facility, Murphy said.

The facility can service commuter rail, bus, ferry, or light rail, Murphy said.

The initiative creates incentives to revitalize areas around transit stations to create attractive, vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods where people can live, shop, work and play without relying on automobiles, Murphy said.

“The Department of Transportation’s dedication to the people of New Jersey extends far beyond our roadways,” said N.J. Department of Transporation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti in a written statement. “Initiatives like the Transit Village program spur community and economic growth and improve the quality of life for all New Jersey’s residents and visitors.”

+22 Absecon seeking Transit Village status as boost for downtown ABSECON — People who catch the Atlantic City Rail Line here almost always drive to the train…