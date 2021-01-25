Pleasantville receives $250,000 in a Transit Village grant

PLEASANTVILLE — The city, one of the first municipalities in the state chosen to receive the Transit Village designation in 1999, will receive $250,000 this year in Transit Village grants to advance projects to improve the quality of life in Atlantic County, Gov. Phil Murphy's office announced Monday.
The Transit Village program is a multi-agency, smart-growth initiative, in which municipalities that have transit facilities within their borders can seek to be designated as a Transit Village by developing plans for dense, mixed-use redevelopment that includes housing near their transit facility, Murphy said.
The facility can service commuter rail, bus, ferry, or light rail, Murphy said.
The initiative creates incentives to revitalize areas around transit stations to create attractive, vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods where people can live, shop, work and play without relying on automobiles, Murphy said.
“The Department of Transportation’s dedication to the people of New Jersey extends far beyond our roadways,” said N.J. Department of Transporation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti in a written statement. “Initiatives like the Transit Village program spur community and economic growth and improve the quality of life for all New Jersey’s residents and visitors.”
Today, there are 33 municipalities in the transit village program, Murphy said.
Among the benefits of the transit village designation are coordination among the state agencies that make up the Transit Village Task Force, priority funding and technical assistance from some state agencies, and enhanced eligibility for grants, Murphy's office said.
Each municipality with a Transit Village designation may submit one application for funding, Murphy's office said.
Applications must be for projects located within one-half mile of the transit facility, Murphy's office said. The projects are awarded on a competitive basis taking into consideration proximity to a transit facility, walkability, bicycling, project need and applicant’s past performance using other local aid funds.
Besides the city, Murphy's office said three other municipalities received money this year from the Transit Village grant program:
• Bloomfield, Essex County: $380,000
• Jersey City, Hudson County: $250,000
• South Amboy, Middlesex County: $120,000
