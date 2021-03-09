Pleasantville rallies to remove state fiscal monitor

“We are ready to say goodbye to the state monitors,” board member Jerome Page said, adding the salary of the monitor, paid by the district, should be used for programs to help the students. “We’re ready to change the culture of Pleasantville school district.”

Bauer is one of two monitors appointed by the state and paid by Pleasantville. The other, J. Michael Rush, was appointed in 2019 by the state.

Pleasantville has had a state monitor in place since 2007, although the district had extra state oversight for several years prior.

According to state law, monitors are assigned by the state commissioner of education if the required annual audit of district finances receives an adverse opinion from the auditor or if the audit finds a combination of deficiencies in the budget or operations. State monitors oversee fiscal management of the district’s funds and have the ability to hire, promote and fire employees. They also can override an action or vote by the board of education or chief school administrator on certain occasions.

Bauer is paid $96 an hour. In the 2019-20 school year, she earned $92,040 and Rush earned $81,768.