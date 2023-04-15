PLEASANTVILLE — Large tax increases are likely on the horizon due to an onslaught cover a of state-mandated expenses.

City Council introduced a $32 million budget for 2023 at a recent meeting. Total general appropriations are about $667,300 less than what City Council budgeted in 2022, marking a 2% reduction in spending.

Despite the smaller budget, the city is set to collect more in taxes from business and homeowners this year to fund appropriations. The total tax levy under the 2023 budget is about $25.4 million, which amounts to an approximately $1 million increase over what the city collected in taxes the year prior. The increase is still about $1.6 million under the maximum hike allowed under state law, which sets a formula capping municipal tax levies.

There was no budget address at the April 3 City Council meeting at which the 2023 budget was introduced, although city officials did warn of significant tax hikes facing residents.

City Chief Financial Officer Barry Ludy said at the meeting that he believed the hike would be about 14 cents per $100 of assessed property value this year, bringing the total property tax rate to $3.21 per $100. The average homeowners in the city in 2022, who would have a property valued at about $110,000, would see their annual local-purpose taxes increase by about $136 this year. The city controls only a portion of a homeowner’s overall tax bill, with other entities, namely Pleasantville Public Schools and Atlantic County, imposing their own taxes.

Mayor Judy Ward said Friday the budget still had to be reviewed by state regulators and that the city was still reviewing exactly what the new costs of the budget would be on taxpayers. She said the city was expecting a large increase and attributed the hikes to shocks emanating out of Trenton and “forces out of our hands.”

“Right now, it’s not looking very good for us,” Ward said. “We’ll get through it.”

The Trenton factor

When explaining the tax hike, Ludy cited state-mandated costs that have tormented municipalities throughout South Jersey. Ludy said the city would see an increase of more than $900,000 in its health insurance payments and $400,000 in its pension payments, both costs that are determined by Trenton. Absent those costs, Ludy estimated that the city would have seen a tax cut of between 5 cents and 6 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“Things that we can’t control, that’s the reason we’re having an increase,” Ludy said. “Without those numbers in there, we would have a decrease this year.”

The higher taxes come even as appropriations toward departments decline.

The Pleasantville Police Department has a $6.45 million budget, down from the $6.9 million in received under the 2022 budget; the Fire Department has a budget of about $4.44 million; down from about $4.76 million; and the Publics Works Department has been allocated a $1.56 million budget, down from the $1.65 million it had a year prior. Ludy attributed those reduced appropriations to a wave of retirements and the subsequent hiring of replacements with less seniority and correspondingly lower salaries.

The city is set to receive about $454,000 in total federal funds from the American Rescue Plan under the 2023 budget The total American Rescue Plan funds are down from a total of $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds the city received under the 2022 budget. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in March 2021, and it allocated over $360 billion to state, territorial, tribal and local governments across the country.

The city has a 2023 capital budget of about $1.8 million. It expects to make the same amount of capital expenditures in 2024 before spending $610,000 in 2025; $645,000 in 2026; and $600,000 in both 2027 and 2028. The largest six-year expense is the $2.05 million of roadway improvements — something that city officials have repeatedly identified as a priority. Another $900,000 is budgeted over six years for pump station rehabilitation and improvements; about $1.38 million over six years on police vehicles and other police upgrades; and more than $1 million over six years in fire upgrades, the lion’s share of risk will go toward a fire engine.

The city has a current-fund surplus of $600,000, a $450,000 decrease from its surplus in 2022. Officials said at a March 20 City Council meeting that a dearth of surplus has left the city unable to fund a wave of retirement severance-packages without resorting to short-term financing.

Ludy said in an interview Thursday that the city has typically run on a tight budget, lessening the burden on taxpayers, while not maximizing surplus revenues. He added that inflation has eroded the surplus for the budget 2023. While it has lessened over the last year amidst interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, the inflation rate remains stubbornly high. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics issued a report Wednesday indicating that the year-over-year inflation rate was 5% in March.

Sewer funds

While discussions over the surplus has been a recent topic of conversations, the finances of the city sewer system has dominated discussions over the last year.

The city has an approximately $5.4 million utility budget for its sewer system and is turning from it a $1 million utility surplus. Ludy said Thursday that the those funds can be used for general fund purposes to offset taxes. The total sewer utility budget is up about $100,000 and the surplus is down $190,000.

The city had considered entering into a 40-year concession agreement that would have seen a private equity firm operate and collect revenues from the sewer system. In exchange, the firm would have given the city a nominal sum of $78 million in direct and capital payments over the four decades. The concession agreement was rescinded last year amidst popular backlash and concern over volatile rate hikes and loss of democratic control of a public utility.

City Council voted to hike sewer rates for the first time in over decade in November following the defeat of the concession agreement and the need to finance urgent sewer repairs. Homeowners serviced by the sewer system in Pleasantville saw a 2% rate hike and now pay $510 per year. Those who use the system in Absecon saw a greater rate hike and also pay $510 per year.

Ludy said April 3 that City Council had a current-fund debt of $9.2 million. This total amounts to about 1.2% of the city’s assessed ratable base. Under state law, a city has a borrowing capacity equal to 3.5% of its ratable base, meaning Pleasantville is a comfortable $18.6 million below its debt limit. City Council has authorized $7.9 million in sewer debt, of which $1.5 million has not yet been borrowed. This sewer debt total does not count against the city borrowing capacity, as the sewer’s positive net revenue means it qualifies under the state designation of “self-liquidating.”

City Council voted on April 3 to authorize up to $2.48 million in more debt to finance the wave of severance packages. The city will issue five-year notes to borrow these funds, meaning that they also do not count against its borrowing capacity.

Widespread problem

Homeowners and businesses in municipalities across South Jersey are seeing new tax hikes as local governments prepare their 2023 budgets. Public officials have generally attributed the hikes to the same state-mandated payments

Still, the 14-cent per $100 hike seen by Pleasantville is on the higher end of the tax-hike spectrum. Egg Harbor and Galloway townships, apparently on the lower end of the spectrum, are likely to see a 3.3- and 3-cent hike per $100, respectively. Cape May avoided a tax hike entirely.

Ludy said the high tax rate is a consequence of the city’s small ratable base of taxable property relative to other municipalities. Under the 2023 budget, taxes will be raised off a ratable base of $790 million in 2023, having shrunk by $3 million since last year. Ludy said the reduction in ratables is principally due to a successful tax appeal from a former nursing home, something that erased about $2 million from the tax rolls.

City officials have touted several new projects as potential revenue generators. One of those projects, a residential complex at the site of the old high school, was supposed to become the fifth-largest revenue generator in the city five years after opening, paying $8.9 million to the city over 22 years. City Council killed the project amidst popular opposition to the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement the developer had struck with the city, with residents arguing it was unfair and exploitative for a developer to demand tax abatements from the city.

Ludy said municipalities such as Egg Harbor Township would see much higher tax hikes if their ratable bases were as low Pleasantville's. Egg Harbor Township has a ratable base of about $4.1 billion, a figure that is over 5.2 times the size of Pleasantville's.

“It’s because our ratable base is lower than everyone else in the spectrum,” Ludy said. “That’s why we talk about all the time getting ratables in the town.”

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled to be held at the City Council meeting on May 1 at 6:30 p.m.