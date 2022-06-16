Pleasantville primary race changes course with mail-in votes

PLEASANTVILLE — Mail-in votes were pivotal in the city's Democratic primary elections, according to newly released counts.

Cory Young seems to be on his way to winning the Democratic nomination for the 1st Ward City Council seat in Pleasantville. Young received 239 votes, around 52.8% of the 453 votes cast in the three-candidate primary race. He appears to have defeated James Barclay, who had 137 votes, and Rick Norris, who had 77. There was no incumbent in the race. The results are still unofficial.

Barclay had been leading in the election-day count with 86 votes to Norris’ 51 and Young’s 61. That 25 vote lead evaporated with a rush of 255 mail-in ballots, the lion’s share of which, around 69.8%, went to Young.

Young did not immediately respond to request for comment sent to his Facebook page Thursday. On the day of the June 7 primary, Young posted on Facebook thanking his supporters.

Barclay and Norris, both former members of the Pleasantville Board of Education, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Barclay — also the former project manager for the U.N. Monrovian Sanitation Program and a leader at Full Gospel Church International in Pleasantville — struck a positive tone when talking with The Press of Atlantic City before the mail-in votes were counted. He said he wanted to promote democratic participation in local government and would work with the Atlantic City branch of the NAACP to help give immigrants an opportunity to get involved with the organization.

“No matter what the final result will look like, I will continue working for the people of Pleasantville,” Barclay had said.

The deadline for voters to submit mail-in ballots to the post office or to the county board of elections was June 7, the day the primary was held. The deadline for the receipt of postmarked mail-in ballots by the county board was June 13, while the deadline for the receipt of mail-in-ballots without a postmark was June 9.

While not resulting in a lead change, mail-in votes also changed the course in the 2nd Ward race.

City Councilman Victor Carmona seems to have comfortably won the Democratic nomination to run for reelection come November. He received a total of 306 votes, around 63.1% of the 485 votes cast in the race. Pleasantville Board of Education member Julio Sanchez received 179 votes.

The race had been tight when only election-day ballots had been counted with Carmona holding just a seven-vote lead over Sanchez. That margin widened when the 208 mail-in votes were counted, of which Carmona won 164, good for 78.8% of the mail-in total.

Carmona has not yet responded to a request to comment sent to him via email. He told The Press of Atlantic City via email before the mail-in-ballot results were released that he was crediting a victory “to the grace of God.”

Sanchez, a retired firefighter and an Army veteran, congratulated Carmona on his victory when contacted for comment Thursday.

The results are all still unofficial. The Atlantic County Clerk is scheduled to canvass the primary election votes Monday.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

