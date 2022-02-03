 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville police seek missing teen
Pleasantville police seek missing teen

PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for a teenage girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Kaia Powell, 13, was last seen in the 800 block of North New Road, police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information about Powell's whereabouts can call police at 609-641-6100.

— Eric Conklin

Kaia Powell

Powell

 Pleasantville Police Department, provided
