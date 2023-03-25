PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for a missing teen girl.
Erica Dominguez, 16, is 5 feet tall and 160 pounds with an olive complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.
She was last seen at Tiny Bubbles on New Road wearing brown boots, black pants, a tan shirt, tan sweater and carrying a tan Strawberry Shortcake purse. Police said she was riding a green mountain bike but did not know what direction she was headed in.
Anyone with information can call Pleasantville police at 609-641-6100 or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.
