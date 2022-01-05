 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville plans virtual meeting to discuss Midtown neighborhood
Pleasantville plans virtual meeting to discuss Midtown neighborhood

Ocean City vs Pleasantville the first half boys soccer game at Pleasantville High School Monday Sept 13, 2021

PLEASANTVILLE — The city is hoping to take advantage of Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credits to implement a resident-based neighborhood plan and will hold a virtual town meeting to discuss the matter, the city said Wednesday.

The meeting to gather ideas on improving the Midtown neighborhood is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13.

The neighborhood is bounded by Route 9 to the west, the Atlantic City Expressway to the north, the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township to the east and Bayview Avenue to the south.

The improvement plan is a joint initiative between the city and the Pleasantville Housing & Redevelopment Corp.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver announced last month that the neighborhood would receive a grant to create a new 10-year revitalization plan.

“The NRTC Program helps turn the tide on some of New Jersey’s most distressed neighborhoods. The improvements that result from this program not only transform communities, they transform lives,” said Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs. “This planning effort is the first step in moving community revitalization efforts from concept to reality and turning abandoned spaces into community assets.”

Last year, Pleasantville was awarded a Neighborhood Preservation Grant from the state, which funded improvements along Main Street.

To attend the meeting on Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83314068847?pwd=NmwxRklybmlMVGxtRjhReFY1ZnVLZz09. The meeting ID is 833 1406 8847, and the passcode is 256505. Listeners also can dial in at 929-205-6099.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

