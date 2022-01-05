Pleasantville plans virtual meeting to discuss Midtown neighborhood

PLEASANTVILLE — The city is hoping to take advantage of Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credits to implement a resident-based neighborhood plan and will hold a virtual town meeting to discuss the matter, the city said Wednesday.

The meeting to gather ideas on improving the Midtown neighborhood is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13.

The neighborhood is bounded by Route 9 to the west, the Atlantic City Expressway to the north, the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township to the east and Bayview Avenue to the south.

The improvement plan is a joint initiative between the city and the Pleasantville Housing & Redevelopment Corp.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

1:28 Seven local regions, including Atlantic City, considered 'food deserts' Atlantic City, which has a long history of being known as a "food desert," is second on a ne…

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver announced last month that the neighborhood would receive a grant to create a new 10-year revitalization plan.