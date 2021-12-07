Pleasantville passes legislation supporting marijuana industry, U.S. Army Corps study

PLEASANTVILLE — The budding marijuana industry is sparking hopes of economic growth in towns and cities across South Jersey — and now city officials are helping marijuana businesses set their roots in Pleasantville.
City Council unanimously approved legislation to facilitate the growth of the city’s incipient marijuana industry during its meeting Monday night. In several unanimous votes, council passed two resolutions that expressed support for a pair of marijuana cultivators, and one ordinance that, for the first time, authorized marijuana retailers to operate within the city.
City Administrator Linda Peyton emphasized Monday that the city had not expressed support for a state license to be awarded to any particular marijuana retailer. Council was merely taking an initial step to clear the way for interested businesses when the retail-license application period begins, something Peyton said was still more than three months away.
“There is no resolution on this agenda that supports a retail license,” Peyton said. “We’ll get to that when we get to it, but that’s not what we’re here for today.”
There were resolutions the council passed unanimously that supported cultivation licenses.
Resolution 178 expresses support for the company Savage Gardens to be awarded a state cultivation license, so it can operate a cultivation business on California Avenue. The resolution also reiterates the city’s commitment to designate Savage Kollaborations, a company that formed Savage Gardens as a single-purpose entity, as the conditional redeveloper for the California Avenue Redevelopment Area. The city first designated Savage Kollaborations as the California Avenue redeveloper in a resolution passed Sept. 20.
Resolution 179 expresses support for the state to award a micro-cultivator license to Brightside Canopy LLC.
Ordinance 9, which council passed unanimously, authorizes the retail sale of marijuana within the city and expands the space in the city in which marijuana-business activities will be permitted. As Peyton said, the ordinance does not express support for any particular marijuana retailer to be awarded a license. The ordinance passed Monday overrides an earlier ordinance passed in August that prohibited the retail sale of marijuana within the city. That August ordinance, however, did establish both a 2% transfer tax on marijuana-cultivation sales and a 2% transfer tax on marijuana-retail sales.
When New Jersey legalized marijuana in response to a 2020 referendum passed by voters, the state government created a licensing process interested businesses would have to complete before they operate a marijuana business. The license-application period for marijuana cultivators and manufacturers begins next week, on Dec. 15. The application period for marijuana retailers begins three months later, on March 15.
The state is awarding only 37 licenses for macro-cultivators, meaning the application process is expected to be competitive. There is no cap, however, on the number of licenses the state can award to micro cultivators, which must adhere to certain size, production, location and workforce constraints.
There are several programs within the state marijuana program that give priority to applications from women, veterans and people of color, people negatively impacted by the War on Drugs or people who live in economically disadvantaged areas.
The state allows for municipalities to decide whether they want to authorize marijuana businesses to operate within their borders. Along with Pleasantville, other municipalities in the area that have permitted the operation of some types of marijuana businesses include Atlantic City, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Lower Township and West Cape May. These municipalities have said they have been met with intense interest from aspiring marijuana businesses from throughout South Jersey.
In addition to cannabis ordinances, council passed a resolution expressing support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' New Jersey Back Bays Coastal Storm Risk Management Study. The study will look at ways to protect property and people at the Jersey Shore from the risks posed by storm surges, rising sea levels and shore line migration — all phenomena that are exacerbated by global warming.
Mayor Judy Ward said it was crucial that the city prepare itself for the challenges presented by climate change and how they may impact the shore.
Ward said the study was “very important” to safeguarding the city against the consequences of global warming.
