Pleasantville passes legislation supporting marijuana industry, U.S. Army Corps study

PLEASANTVILLE — The budding marijuana industry is sparking hopes of economic growth in towns and cities across South Jersey — and now city officials are helping marijuana businesses set their roots in Pleasantville.

City Council unanimously approved legislation to facilitate the growth of the city’s incipient marijuana industry during its meeting Monday night. In several unanimous votes, council passed two resolutions that expressed support for a pair of marijuana cultivators, and one ordinance that, for the first time, authorized marijuana retailers to operate within the city.

City Administrator Linda Peyton emphasized Monday that the city had not expressed support for a state license to be awarded to any particular marijuana retailer. Council was merely taking an initial step to clear the way for interested businesses when the retail-license application period begins, something Peyton said was still more than three months away.

“There is no resolution on this agenda that supports a retail license,” Peyton said. “We’ll get to that when we get to it, but that’s not what we’re here for today.”

There were resolutions the council passed unanimously that supported cultivation licenses.