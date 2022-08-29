Pleasantville pair arrested on gun, drug offenses after allegedly chasing male with Honda

PLEASANTVILLE — Two cityresidents were arrested on Sunday for firearm and drug offenses after allegedly chasing somebody with a Honda, according to a police news release issued Monday.

Pleasantville police responded to the incident at Pizza Di Roma on North Main Street. They had received reports that a male was being chased with a Honda, although he was no longer at the scene when police arrived.

A witness described the suspect car to police and provided other identifying information about the vehicle.

K9 Officer Korey Crosby saw a car that allegedly fit the description at the intersection of Leeds Avenue and Main Street. He subsequently stopped the car at North Main Street and Cedarcrest Avenue.

Crosby then conducted an open-air-sniff search with his dog, which then prompted a search of the car. A handgun was found in a backpack on the front-seat passenger floor, police said.

Thirty-six grams of marijuana, a pair of digital scales and packaging materials were allegedly found in the car as well.

Sgt. Steven Sample and Officers Michael Corrado, Craig Dennis and Victor Guadalupe are also involved in the investigation.

The driver, Jeins Colon-Marrero, and the passenger, Jordani Martinez-Casiano, were arrested. They have been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a gun while committing a drug offense.

New Jersey legalized marijuana following a 2020 referendum in which over two-thirds of voters endorsed legalization. State law, however, allows adults 21 years and older to be in possession of 1 ounce total of marijuana and marijuana products.

Colon-Marrero, 20, and Martinez-Casiano, 23, are both from Pleasantville. They were sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a hearing.