Pleasantville officials, residents react to county support of proposed trash-transfer center

“There are many other steps to go, but it’s good to have the support of the commissioners,” Ward said recently. “That means a lot.”

Ward said the transfer center would create another ratable and help generate $400,000 in annual revenue via transfer fees to be paid to the city.

That revenue, Ward said, could be spent on much-needed capital investment that could help improve Pleasantville.

“If you’re only using it for tax purposes, it’s a small amount, but if you’re doing it for a capital improvement project, maybe you can get a street done, or maybe you can get something big done to your rec building or anything else that you need,” Ward said. “It adds up. Right now, we don’t have anything coming in.”

There are residents who are skeptical that these benefits will be felt by city residents. T.J. Hines, a real estate agent and near neighbor of the project, said he feared the trash-transfer center would depress property values in the surrounding area. While he said the development might send money into city coffers, it could see residents’ lose the wealth they have in their homes, leaving them worse off than before.