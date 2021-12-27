Pleasantville officials, residents divided over proposed trash-transfer center

PLEASANTVILLE — The planned trash-transfer station here has drawn heaps of attention from residents over the last several months.

But even with the project winning the endorsement of the county, some residents are still concerned whether the center will be in the best interest of the city.

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners voted on Dec. 21 to pass a resolution endorsing the construction of a trash-transfer center on West Washington Avenue. The center would be a port to transport construction debris, not household trash, to a place where it can be processed and disposed of.

The commissioner vote was 7-0, with one abstention and one recusal. Although the resolution was mostly a symbolic show of the county’s support for the project, commissioners hoped it would accelerate the necessary state approval process.

The backing from the county does not appear to have quelled the disputes between residents and municipal officials over whether the project would benefit the area.

The chief opponent of the project has been the Atlantic County Utility Authority, while some of its most prominent advocates have been in city government.