Pleasantville officials, residents divided over proposed trash-transfer center

PLEASANTVILLE — The planned trash-transfer station here has drawn heaps of attention from residents over the last several months.
But even with the project winning the endorsement of the county, some residents are still concerned whether the center will be in the best interest of the city.
The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners voted on Dec. 21 to pass a resolution endorsing the construction of a trash-transfer center on West Washington Avenue. The center would be a port to transport construction debris, not household trash, to a place where it can be processed and disposed of.
The commissioner vote was 7-0, with one abstention and one recusal. Although the resolution was mostly a symbolic show of the county’s support for the project, commissioners hoped it would accelerate the necessary state approval process.
The backing from the county does not appear to have quelled the disputes between residents and municipal officials over whether the project would benefit the area.
The chief opponent of the project has been the Atlantic County Utility Authority, while some of its most prominent advocates have been in city government.
Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, an advocate for the project, expressed her gratitude to the board of commissioners for its support. While she cautioned that the project still had to clear other regulatory hurdles, she said the commissioners’ resolution represented their support for the growth of the city.
“There are many other steps to go, but it’s good to have the support of the commissioners,” Ward said recently. “That means a lot.”
Ward said the transfer center would create another ratable and help generate $400,000 in annual revenue via transfer fees to be paid to the city.
That revenue, Ward said, could be spent on much-needed capital investment that could help improve Pleasantville.
“If you’re only using it for tax purposes, it’s a small amount, but if you’re doing it for a capital improvement project, maybe you can get a street done, or maybe you can get something big done to your rec building or anything else that you need,” Ward said. “It adds up. Right now, we don’t have anything coming in.”
The developer of the property, James DiNatale, has said Pleasantville residents would be guaranteed job opportunities at the trash-transfer center.
There are residents who are skeptical that these benefits will be felt by city residents. T.J. Hines, a real estate agent and near neighbor of the project, said he feared the trash-transfer center would depress property values in the surrounding area. While he said the development might send money into city coffers, it could see residents’ lose the wealth they have in their homes, leaving them worse off than before.
“I believe that it’s going to lower the value of Pleasantville,” Hines said. “That’s why property values have fallen, because the different projects that are here in Pleasantville, they don’t inspire growth, it’s actually counterintuitive.”
He said the city was rife with development that provided little stimulation to the local economy, while only hiring workers and purchasing materials from outside of the city.
Hines said the result would then be a situation where investors come in, they make money, but don't invest in the local economy.
“That project is just another project that’s really going to use Pleasantville and is not going to help or benefit the residents.”
Other residents reached by The Press Thursday and Monday said they would support the project, as long as it does not smell. One resident expressed concern that the project would reduce revenue for the ACUA, which currently handles trash transfer, thus increasing other taxes and utility fees paid by municipalities and residents.
The trash-transfer center will handle 100,000 tons of debris per year, something that will necessitate 230 truck trips to the facility every day, six days a week. It will ship debris at the center via rail line to an Ohio landfill. The city will be paid a $4 per ton transfer fee, thus amounting to $400,000 in annual revenue for the city.
The kind of construction debris that would be handled at the center currently goes to an ACUA landfill in Egg Harbor Township, which handles all solid waste in the county.
Because the project diverts debris from the Egg Harbor Township landfill to the Pleasantville center, ACUA officials have objected to the project on the grounds that it would cost the authority revenue. The utility authority has since launched an aggressive campaign against the project, posting signs and creating a Facebook page titled “Stop the Dump.”
The ACUA projects it would lose $9 million annually if the Pleasantville facility were to open. To recoup their losses, the authority said it would have to raise rates on municipalities by 62%. Such a hike, opponents of the project argue, would require that Pleasantville pay an additional $340,000 to the ACUA, negating 85% of the revenue expected to be generated by transfer fees.
The ACUA has also raised concerns about traffic and potential pollution. Officials further argue that existing ACUA sites will be enough to handle debris, even after the Egg Harbor Township landfill closes.
Ward, who sits on the ACUA board, noted that shifting responsibilities to the proposed facility may help ease the workload on the authority, which is currently facing a labor shortage. She further emphasized that the project would not move forward until it was deemed safe and has secured approval from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
