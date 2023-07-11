PLEASANTVILLE — New attractions could be coming to an old sports site.

City Council voted last month to award a $3.37 million contract to build a park at the old Jokers’ Field.

The project, formally titled the Bayview Avenue Waterfront Park according to state records, adds to a broader, at times controversial effort to create new recreational opportunities and outdoor space while developing an area of the city that had long sat vacant.

The start of the project, city officials said, comes after it had been put on hold due to a years-old misallocation of state conservation land.

Mayor Judy Ward said the new project for the old Jokers’ Field would provide a much needed outdoor gathering space for residents. She said residents in the past had often been forced to visit out-of-town parks when looking for a place to play with their children and families.

“It’s nothing that Pleasantville has had before, all in one spot,” Ward said. “The part I’m most excited about is that our residents will be able to stay in the city to enjoy these activities rather than go to another municipality.”

City Administrator Linda Peyton said the project would be a critical addition to the city, marking progress and economic growth.

“This is another milestone,” Peyton said at the City Council meeting June 21. “We’re happy to really promote and encourage City Council to vote on this tonight, so we can put a shovel on the ground at that waterfront site.”

The old Jokers’ Field, so called due to its former use by the Pleasantville Jokers youth football team, is a waterfront site off Bayview Avenue. It is adjacent to the site of the old Pleasantville High School, which is a property by the waterfront that is also undeveloped.

The city is funding the project through a series of state grants. City Chief Financial Officer Barry Ludy said about half the funding is to be provided by $1.6 million from the state Green Acres program.

Another $1.1 million for the project was recently given to the city through the Garden State Preservation Trust.

The city may collect up to $1 million for the project from a grant related to the Urban Enterprise Zone, which is used by the state to support historically “distressed areas,” typically by subsidizing local business.

Council awarded the contract for the project to Command Company, based in Egg Harbor City, which bid below the $3.62 million project offered by Think Pavers Hardscaping, based in Mount Royal, Gloucester County. The city had previously solicited bids on contracts for the old Jokers’ Field project earlier this year, which drew offers from the same contractors at slightly higher prices — $3.46 million for Command Company and $3.8 million for Think Pavers. Council voted in May to reject those offers and reissue the request for proposals.

City officials have outlined what the project could bring to the area, although they cautioned some of the plans were subject to change as the project moves forward. The development must also be in keeping with criteria for the Green Acres grant.

After the improvements currently planned, the old Jokers’ Field would include a gazebo, a trail, a water splash pad, flowerbeds and a picnic area.

The project also may include a lookout station where people could view Atlantic City and other parts of Absecon Island across the water.

“It’s an outdoor event space,” Peyton said. “We’re hoping that it’s going to be a place considered as an attraction for others to come into our community, and it’s a great outdoor space.”

The Green Acres funds for the project had previously been unavailable, city officials said, due to a mishap tracing back to an affordable-housing development. The city had previously deeded 2.62 acres of parkland to the Pleasantville Housing Authority for an improvement project for one of its affordable-housing communities. Only later did city officials realize the parkland had been encumbered with a Green Acres designation, setting it aside for conservation and protecting it from further development. Under an agreement with the DEP, the city was required to designate other land in the city as Green Acres property and pay related fines. Council voted to designate a replacement Green Acres property in April 2021 and voted June 21 to authorize Fidelity title company to pay about $98,000 total to a pair state conservation and environmentalist programs.

Ward said the schedule for the project to get underway was still in flux. A preconstruction meeting is scheduled for later this week and more details would be forthcoming.

“Whenever it comes, it’ll be welcome,” Ward said.