Pleasantville native Ralph Peterson Jr., a renowned jazz drummer, has died

Bianchi played with Peterson at possibly his last indoor gig as they did an organ and drummer duo concert on March 17, and Berklee shut down two days later because of COVID-19, Bianchi said. Playing with Peterson was like hopping on a train, and you go, Bianchi said.

"You have to be strong as a musician yourself. He is not just a time keeper," Bianchi said.

Michael Kline the executive producer and artistic director of the Exit Zero Jazz Festival in Cape May, knew of Peterson since the mid-1990s and booked Ralph Peterson and the Messenger Legacy for an indoor gig in November 2019, and Peterson was on drums when Kline booked pianist's Orrin Evans' Quintet the outdoor version of the festival on Oct. 2.

Kline said he spoke to Peterson a month ago. He talked with Peterson about a big band recording he was about to start, and about having the group return this fall to the festival.

If the recording comes out, Kline said, he would like to do a tribute to Peterson during the fall version of the festival.

"I was always amazed how powerful a drummer he was. He used so many colors. What he was laying down underneath to support them (the group) was always at a different level."

