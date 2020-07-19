Born and raised in Pleasantville, Richard Pitts would go on to become a beloved educator, museum director and community inspiration 1,300 miles away in Manhattan, Kansas, before he died May 11.
Pitts was the youngest of five children.
His sister Ellana Pitts, 73, of Pleasantville, is the only member of the family who still lives in the area.
“It didn’t matter on what level, he could connect with people,” Pitts said. “I was always amazed at the people he communicated with. I’d watch my brother and think, ‘Look at little Pleasantville way out in Kansas, doing what he’s doing for that city.’”
Pitts moved west to attend Kansas State University after a medical discharge from the U.S. Army. At KSU, he studied history and met his future wife, Cindy, who was from the Manhattan area.
“He loved and breathed history,” his sister said.
After graduating, Pitts started giving tours of local homes involved in the Underground Railroad.
“He’d have 30 to 40 people in a group,” she said. “They’d tell the stories, five to six houses in a day. That was his personal thing.”
In 1995, Pitts founded and became director of the Wonder Workshop Children’s Museum in downtown Manhattan. It was the culmination of several years developing educational programs in the arts, sciences and of course, history.
“He was determined to do something for the children,” his sister said. “(On visits), a lot of kids came and told me how much the Workshop meant to them. He wanted the children to be educated on life and history.”
The museum expanded over the years to include a cabin and property outside the city, called the Outback Camp, that hosted nature-based programs and enrichment camps.
Pitts was able to maintain relationships with Pleasantville natives who moved to other parts of the country.
One such person was Douglas Spence, 71, of St. Louis, who first met Pitts when Pitts was only 3 years old and living across the road on Fourth Street in Pleasantville. Spence knew Pitts as Chicken, because he said that Pitts liked chicken.
“Chicken was an old spirit even when he was a young boy,” Spence said. “He always had a love for people, which is why people gravitated to him.”
Spence is an artist and and instructor at Harris-Stow State University in St. Louis. He reconnected with Pitts a decade ago.
“You just picked up where you left off with him,” Spence said. “I’m a painter and potter, so we had that in common. He was an educator, and he introduced art to a lot of the kids in (Manhattan).”
Spence attributes some of their shared success to growing up around good stock in Pleasantville. Pitts played football for Spence’s uncle, former Mayor Ralph Peterson, in the youth athletic program Peterson created when he was a beat cop.
The Pete’s Boys program was his own Police Athletic League meant to give Pleasantville youth some direction. Peterson went on to become the city’s first Black police chief and first Black mayor.
“The people that Pleasantville produced went out into the world and did some amazing things,” Spence said.
Pitts wrote two books about the Underground Railroad.
He played African drums and accumulated more than 50 of the instruments in his lifetime. He relished teaching children about the drums and performing for them.
Pitts, who would have been 65 on July 13, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2011.
He fought the disease that ultimately claimed his life these last nine years.
Before it could, he was awarded the Spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Award by Manhattan’s Martin Luther King Jr. Committee in 2017.
“He was a cultured person,” Spence said. “Knowledgeable about the African American person in this country, and that’s what he shared with these children. He gave of himself to other people.”
