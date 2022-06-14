Pleasantville moves to revoke sewer concession deal but challenges could lie ahead

PLEASANTVILLE — Attempts to back out of a controversial concession of the city sewer system are continuing apace — but there could be hurdles ahead to ending the deal, with the private equity company involved in the deal vowing "appropriate action" should that happen.

City Council introduced on June 6 an ordinance to repeal its authorization of a concession of the Pleasantville sewer system to private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners. The vote came during a council meeting that was more than 4 ½-hours long.

Opponents of the concession have argued that it would make sewer rates too volatile and leave the sewer’s managers less democratically accountable.

“People are coming out and they’re crying their hearts out,” one resident said to the City Council during the public comment section. “You guys need to listen to the public and listen to what they’re saying. There are alternatives.”

Kent Rowey, an attorney for Bernhard Capital and its subsidiary Pleasantville Environmental Partners, spoke during the public comment section prior to the vote. He said Bernhard Capital would take whatever action necessary to recoup what it has already spent in pursuing the deal. According to Rowey, Bernhard has already paid over $200,000 to cover the city’s legal fees, another $40,000 for due-diligence costs and a total of $1 million in development costs.

“If the action is taken to rescind the contract, then we are, on behalf of Bernhard, going to take appropriate action to protect ourselves,” Rowey said, drawing gasps and jeers from people in attendance.

Rowey told The Press of Atlantic City that he was not necessarily speaking of pursing litigation against the city, but that is how his remarks seemed to be widely interpreted by the meeting’s audience.

City Council voted to authorize the city to enter into an agreement over the concession on Feb. 23, following several other preliminary approvals given to the project by council. Supporters of the concession, including City Council President Ricky Cistrunk, have argued that the concession was required to repair city sewer infrastructure and was preferable to other options, such as an outright sale of the system. Sewer repairs, in turn, would facilitate other, much-needed capital improvements, such as street repairs.

Rowey said during his public comment that the city had cut off communication with Bernhard Capital about finalizing the concession agreement some point in time after the Feb. 23 vote. He questioned what had changed in the intervening three and a half months to make council so hostile to the deal.

Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, a local immigrants’ rights activist, said that the change in course on the concession was the result of local democracy at work.

“The short and simple answer to the attorney’s question is that the people got involved, that’s what changed,” Moreno-Rodriguez said.

City Council began its meeting with an approximately two-hour executive session from which the public was excluded. At one point, representatives from Bernhard Capital were brought into the executive session area to answer questions from council and city officials.

Some residents voiced frustration about the length of the executive session.

Bernhard Capital, under the concession agreement, would spend a nominal sum of about $78 million over the 39-year life of the agreement, including Pleasantville $15 million up front, annual installments of $100,000 and $57.1 million in total capital expenditures.

Per the forecasted rate schedule, residents would not see an increase in their wastewater rates in the first year of the plan, and then would see a 4% increase in their rates in the second year and annual 5% increases from the third year to the 15th year of the plan, with senior discounts. All rates are subject to the rate adjustment formula given in the memorandum of understanding, which itself is a function of how much the company pays in capital expenditures, the rate of return for comparable projects and the time remaining on the deal during a rate-adjustment event.

The ability of Bernhard Capital to adjust rates has created consternation among concession opponents, who believe that it would result in rate spikes over which residents would have no control. The company has noted that any money it collects in excess of expected revenue would go to a city-run, rent-stabilization fund.

Vocal opposition to the concession deal swelled in the three-month time period between the Feb. 23 authorization and the May 16 vote to have that authorization reconsidered.

Marvella Williams, a resident at the meeting questioned how the sewer system fell into such a dire state. City Chief Financial Officer Barry Luddy said that past city governments had opted to keep annual sewer rates fixed at $500 since 2010 — and had routinely used part of the revenue collected from the sewer rates to keep residents’ property taxes low instead of putting them to sewer maintenance.

Some members of council, as well as Mayor Judy Ward, have said that the city can turn to alternatives to finance repairs to the sewer system, perhaps using state or federal aid.

City Council voted on May 2 to issue a bond that would raise up to $4 million to finance work on the city sewer system, with council members deeming the needed sewer repairs too urgent to be delayed by the concession controversy. City officials said they would put out a bid for an interest rate on the bond.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

