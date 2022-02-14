Pleasantville man struck by truck on Black Horse Pike Sunday

PLEASANTVILLE — A city man was struck by a truck heading toward Atlantic City Sunday evening.
Frank Guenther, 35, was walking westbound in the 700 block of the Black Horse Pike when he was struck by a Ford F-150 driven by Jermaine Sinclair, 36, of Greenwich, Ocean County around 5 p.m.
Police say he was walking in the vehicle's lane of travel.
Guenther was struck by the truck's front-passenger fender and mirror, police said.
Gunther sustained non-life-threatening gashes to the right side of his head and was transported to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, City Division, police said.
Sinclair was uninjured by the crash, police added. Police did not say if he was charged or cited because of the crash.
Anyone with any additional information can call Traffic Safety Officer Marlon Hernandez, at 609 641-6100, or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
