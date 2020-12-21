Pleasantville man strikes police car, arrested for DWI

ABSECON — A Pleasantville man was arrested and charged with several offenses after striking a police car on the White Horse Pike Friday night.
Juan Roman-Duran, 32, was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto, endangering welfare of children, DWI with a minor passenger, and other related traffic violations.
According to Absecon Police, Roman-Duran was driving a 2009 Honda Accord when his vehicle struck city police car as an officer was conducting a motor vehicle stop around 9:41 p.m. Friday on Route 30, just east of Shore Road.
Roman-Duran also struck the car being pulled over by police. Police said that there was a minor child in Roman-Duran's car.
The Absecon officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but no other injuries were reported.
Any witnesses are urged to contact the Absecon Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit at 609-641-0667.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
