Pleasantville man is a co-founder of a mobile app that is like the Uber for fitness training

They choose the time and day they want to be trained and pick among an array of trainers who are available when they are.

Blocker, 29, has as many as 12 people he trains through the Fit X World app. Because the training is done virtually, he has trained people in places as far away as Japan. The client in Japan speaks English, Blocker said, but the two have never met in person.

"It has been interesting," Blocker said, as he also works as a freelance trainer in South Jersey gyms. "It's been beneficial. I have to be on my 'A' game."

Kason Jamison, 32, who is based here and co-founded the Fit X World app with two other partners, saw that the biggest problem with fitness training was scheduling and that was before COVID closed gyms.

"You are able to train whether you are at home, on vacation or anywhere with a trainer for a fraction of the cost," Jamison said of the benefits of training via the app. "One of the biggest problems for me growing up for the last 10 years in professional training was scheduling time. A lot of people who sign up for a gym either don't come in or they (only) come in for the treadmill."

The Fit X World app was started before the COVID, but a new, updated, U.S.-version of the app was officially launched this month, Jamison said.