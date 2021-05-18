Pleasantville man is a co-founder of a mobile app that is like the Uber for fitness training

PLEASANTVILLE — Personal trainer and fitness expert Tim Blocker, of Egg Harbor Township, had little choice but to start doing some construction work last year when the COVID-19 pandemic closed all the gyms.
"Gyms are among the most-challenging indoor environments to prevent the transmission of COVID-19," Gov. Phil Murphy said in August in a statement.
Even when the gyms reopened on Sept. 1, they could only operate at 25% capacity and 6 feet of distancing had to be maintained between individuals using equipment.
While gyms will be able to operate at 100% capacity effective Wednesday, so long as 6-foot social distancing and masking requirements remain in place, the restrictions during most of the pandemic opened Blocker to the idea of becoming a trainer on a new app called Fit X World. Blocker was approached in December about the app and was added to the app as a trainer in January.
The idea was to adapt the concept of Uber to personal fitness training.
With Uber, the driver comes to the passenger's location at the time and date the rider wants the service rather than the traveler waiting around for when a jitney, taxi, bus or train becomes available or arrives on its schedule.
With the Fit X World app, clients decide when they want to be trained.
They choose the time and day they want to be trained and pick among an array of trainers who are available when they are.
Blocker, 29, has as many as 12 people he trains through the Fit X World app. Because the training is done virtually, he has trained people in places as far away as Japan. The client in Japan speaks English, Blocker said, but the two have never met in person.
"It has been interesting," Blocker said, as he also works as a freelance trainer in South Jersey gyms. "It's been beneficial. I have to be on my 'A' game."
Kason Jamison, 32, who is based here and co-founded the Fit X World app with two other partners, saw that the biggest problem with fitness training was scheduling and that was before COVID closed gyms.
"You are able to train whether you are at home, on vacation or anywhere with a trainer for a fraction of the cost," Jamison said of the benefits of training via the app. "One of the biggest problems for me growing up for the last 10 years in professional training was scheduling time. A lot of people who sign up for a gym either don't come in or they (only) come in for the treadmill."
The Fit X World app was started before the COVID, but a new, updated, U.S.-version of the app was officially launched this month, Jamison said.
There is no cost to download the app, but one-on-one personal fitness training is $25 a session while a semi-private session is $15, Jamison said.
Eglis Craffey, 45, of Mays Landing, is a serious body builder who competes in the bikini division. Craffey has been a member of Atilis Gym for the past two years. When all the gyms closed due to COVID, Craffey spent about $5,000 to buy all the equipment she needed to build a gym in her home.
When gyms reopened in September, Craffey felt uncomfortable returning and will not venture inside of a gym again, unless it has a piece of equipment that she does not own and she needs to train on it.
Craffey heard about the Fit X World app through friends of friends.
"Three trainers that I used were on the app," Craffey said, and one of the trainers was Jamison.
Craffey started using the app herself about four months ago.
"It's pay as you go. It's very easy," Craffey said. "You can choose the length of the session."
When Craffey used a gym, she would be there at least five times a week. Craffey now supplements her own home workouts with Fit X World app training twice a week.
Jason Cohen, 26, of Margate, has always been on his own as an independent trainer and never affiliated with a gym. He does his own marketing through Instagram and word of mouth.
When COVID hit, Cohen was able to train clients either one-on-one or in groups of five at the beach last summer. If clients were hardy enough, he was willing to train them outside last winter, but if not, he switched to a Zoom or FaceTime training session.
Cohen has been a trainer on the Fit X World app for the last three months. The advantage of using the Fit X World app, Cohen said, is that the people behind the app do the marketing for him.
Even though gyms are loosening their restrictions, Cohen believes he will keep his more than half a dozen clients on the Fit X World app because he said real workouts suck.
"They seem to need the push from me," Cohen said as he makes use of what he learned about physical fitness training as a high school and college wrestler. "The clients need to hear my voice."
