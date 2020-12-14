Pleasantville man indicted on narcotics-distribution charges

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against a Pleasantville man for narcotics distribution charges, according to news released by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Monday.
Eric Paige, 42, was indicted on the following charges — possession with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine possession and money laundering, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a statement.
“I would like to applaud the collaborative efforts of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the DEA, and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task force throughout this investigation. We are all committed to reducing the trafficking of illegal drugs in Atlantic County and the violence associated with it,” said Tyner in a statement.
On March 12, members of the Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office gangs, guns, & narcotics unit and the Pleasantville police executed multiple search warrants at Paige’s Pleasantville residence, storage units, and vehicles after he was taken into custody in connection with a narcotics investigation, Tyner said.
Support Local Journalism
A man and a woman were indicted Thursday in the fatal June shooting of a teenager in Atlanti…
Detectives recovered approximately 9.6 ounces of cocaine along with narcotic packaging and distribution materials, Tyner said.
As a result of the investigation detectives also seized $66,424 and Paige’s BMW X5, Tyner said. Paige was arrested and charged, he said.
“Every drug dealer taken off the streets makes a community safer,” said Susan A. Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s New Jersey Division in a written statement. “Drug trafficking and violence go hand in hand, and it is our mission at the DEA to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to pursue those who pose the greatest risk to our residents.”
Paige is in custody at the Atlantic County Jail, Tyner said. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erik Bergman represents the state, he said.
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.