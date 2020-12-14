Pleasantville man indicted on narcotics-distribution charges

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against a Pleasantville man for narcotics distribution charges, according to news released by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Monday.

Eric Paige, 42, was indicted on the following charges — possession with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine possession and money laundering, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a statement.

“I would like to applaud the collaborative efforts of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the DEA, and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task force throughout this investigation. We are all committed to reducing the trafficking of illegal drugs in Atlantic County and the violence associated with it,” said Tyner in a statement.

On March 12, members of the Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office gangs, guns, & narcotics unit and the Pleasantville police executed multiple search warrants at Paige’s Pleasantville residence, storage units, and vehicles after he was taken into custody in connection with a narcotics investigation, Tyner said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2 indicted in fatal June shooting in Atlantic City A man and a woman were indicted Thursday in the fatal June shooting of a teenager in Atlanti…

Detectives recovered approximately 9.6 ounces of cocaine along with narcotic packaging and distribution materials, Tyner said.