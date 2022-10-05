 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville man found dead after Tuesday night shooting

PLEASANTVILLE — Detectives are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in the city that left a man dead outside a home.

ShotSpotter reported gunfire in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue around 10:47 p.m. Responding officers found city resident Craig Wyatt, 55, unconscious and unresponsive outside a home on Hendricks Street, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy results are pending, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Detectives are looking for tips in the case. They can be provided to the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/.

Crime Stoppers can also collect tips by calling 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or by visiting crimestoppersatlantic.com/.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

