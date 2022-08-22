Pleasantville man fatally shot in Egg Harbor Township

A Pleasantville man was fatally shot in Egg Harbor Township on Friday, according to police.
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a 911 emergency call at 6805 Delilah Road at around 4:08 a.m., reacting to reports of a male gunshot victim.
Charles Wynn, 31, was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy performed on Wynn indicated that he had died from multiple gunshot wounds and found that the manner of death was homicide, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Egg Harbor Township police are cooperating with the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit to investigate the incident.
Those with information involving the incident are being instructed to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800. They can also visit the Prosecutor’s Office website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and fill out an anonymous tip form on the Submit a Tip page. One can also contact the Crime Stoppers, which offers a cash reward to those that provide information leading to an arrest and indictment, by visiting the http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/ or by calling at (609) 652-1234 or 1 (800) 658-8477 (TIPS).
Contact Chris Doyle
