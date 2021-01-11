Pleasantville man dies in single-car accident on Shore Road

ABSECON — A Pleasantville man died early Sunday morning after his car hit a tree on Shore Road, closing the road for several hours, Absecon police said.
Glen Mclean, 44, was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m. at the scene of the crash on S. Shore Road and Dr. Ruppert Drive.
According to police, Mclean was driving north in a 2006 Toyota Avalon when the vehicle left the roadway, went airborne, and then struck a tree. Mclean was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Police said there was significant damage to the car and that speed is believed to be a contributing factor, although the crash is still under investigation.
The roadway was closed for approximately seven hours. Absecon Fire Department assisted during the investigation.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Absecon Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit at 609-641-0667.
