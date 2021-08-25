Pleasantville man dies in Galloway Township crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Pleasantville man was killed after the car he was driving collided with two parked vehicles and a building, Galloway Township Police said Wednesday.
After police responded to the area of 345 E. White Horse Pike early Wednesday morning, it was determined that Ralph T. Strider III, 48, was traveling west when his 2019 Audi A5 left the roadway, struck two parked cars and the Pat's Auto Care building.
Strider III was taken to the Atlantic City Regional Medical Center City Division where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Gorneau at 609-652-3705 ext. 5095 or Officer Trout at ext. 5117.
