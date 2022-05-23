Pleasantville looks to solve issues with ATV riders

The unofficial start of summer is only days away and in South Jersey means hot weather, trips down the shore — and maybe a seasonal surge in the number of dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets.

Several South Jersey municipalities have pointed to the problem posed by all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, over the last several months. They maintain that the use of the off-road vehicles in town is a nuisance as well as a hazard for residents and riders alike. It is also against state law.

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward said that she is now regularly receiving calls from concerned residents about people riding ATVs in the city, troubled by what they say are the noise the vehicles make and the dangerous traffic they create.

“So many days I come into the office and I get so many calls from the residents, intimidated by the quads (ATVs with four wheels),” Ward said.

She said that the city has struggled to apprehend those illegally driving ATVs, as state law limits how they can be stopped. Police, for example, are not allow to chase after moving ATVs, as doing so is believed to pose a threat to residents.

Ward said there are discussions about how to respond in city steering committee meetings. She said that the city has been in contact with the Attorney General’s Office to discuss its response to the ATVs.

One notable conflict caused by ATVs happened recently. A 32-year-old ATV driver from Atlantic City was arrested on May 2 after allegedly fleeing police and crashing into a police patrol car.

The rider, Marcus Langford, had allegedly been seen by police passing by about 20 cars stuck in a traffic jam by driving his yellow Suzuki ATV along a road’s shoulder, police said. After Pleasantville police officer tried to position his patrol car to obstruct the ATV at the intersection of New Road and the Black Horse Pike, Langford allegedly tried to flee. Langford allegedly struck the passenger side of the patrol car, causing minor damage to it. He was charged with eluding police, criminal mischief and motor vehicle violations and released on a summons, police said.

A 23-year-old ATV rider was killed and his 19-year-old passenger injured in a three-vehicle crash in 2018. The rider and passenger, Bruce Banks and Devon Banks, respectively, collided with a Nissan Quest minivan on New Road between Washington Avenue and the Black Horse Pike, and the Quest then hit a Cadillac XT.

Pleasantville is far from the only town that is struggling to reign in all-terrain vehicles. Ward said that controlling ATVs had been a major topic of discussion at a recent mayors’ conference she attended. The problem is apparently so widespread across it has required state action.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in January that designates ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles ridden on public streets or highways as contraband subject to state forfeiture regulations. These vehicles, when forfeited to a municipality, “shall be destroyed” per the new state statute.

The vehicles are apparently not just posing a threat to people. The Division of Fish & Wildlife at the state Department of Environmental Protection announced on May 10 that it was closing six sections across five Wildlife Management Areas. It said that the use of off-road-vehicles (as well as swimming) in the area were “creating an unsafe environment.” Among the sections closed include one in Menantico Ponds in Millville and two in Greenwood Forrest in Ocean County.

Pleasantville City Councilman Tony Davenport said he has encountered residential complaints over ATVs as well – noting that several were coming down the road outside his house recently.

“Not only am I seeing it, like it’s up and down my street,” Davenport said. “It seems to be a throughway for them, they’re up and down here almost every day.”

Davenport said that the ATV riders seemed to face few consequences and kept returning to city streets. He argued that the riders overall needed to be more considerate of their neighbors and expressed fear that rampant ATV use in the city could deter much-needed investment into the city. The councilman also stressed that the ATVs ridden on city roads could be unsafe for pedestrians and riders themselves.

“I would like them to be a little bit more respectful to their own communities,” Davenport said. “It’s unfair for the residents.”

Both Ward and Davenport have said it would help to have a recreation site where people could ride the ATVs without creating a public hazard.

“When it’s violating the residents’ rights and causing fear, it makes it a different story than just recreation,” Ward said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

