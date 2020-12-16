Pleasantville library branch closed until further notice after positive COVID-19 case

PLEASANTVILLE — The city’s Atlantic County Library System branch will be closed until further notice after someone in the building tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Wednesday.
The branch, at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., was closed Tuesday, with employees instructed to remain at home to self-quarantine and monitor their health for symptoms of the coronavirus, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release. The county’s Division of Public Health has begun contact tracing.
The library will be cleaned and sanitized while it’s closed, Gilmore said.
Patrons may visit any of the library’s other eight branches. Locations and hours are available at atlanticlibrary.org.
