Pleasantville launches "Street Smart NJ" campaign to prevent pedestrian deaths

PLEASANTVILLE – Officials are hoping an education campaign can put residents on a safer path and avoid pedestrian traffic deaths.

The city of Pleasantville is launching a “Street Smart NJ” education campaign to prevent pedestrian car crashes.

The campaign, funded by the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, is set to run in the months of November and December, will be a collaboration private and public organizations cooperate to teach residents about how to travel safely when driving or walking.

Mayor Judy Ward and Police Chief James Williams have expressed support for the project, according to the news release, and others in the city were enthusiastic about how a teaching approach could help prevent dangerous crashes in the city.

“Obviously it’s going to save lives, because it will educate the community,” Pleasantville Police Capt. Stacey Schlachter said Monday.

Pleasantville police will hand out cards with safety tips on them to the public as part of the campaign, while also intensifying traffic-law enforcement. Lessons for drivers include teaching them to concentrate on the road, drive slower and be sure to yield to people in crosswalks.

Pedestrian lessons include crossing the street only at intersections, while waiting for green lights or another signal that indicates it is safe to walk.

While maybe common sense, organizers of the campaign say that reiterating their importance to drivers and pedestrians could help prevent fatal accidents.

“Prevention is key – We have to be mindful when we are driving or walking,” said Dr. Sarawati Dayal, a trauma surgeon at Hackensack Meridian Health said in a news release about the campaign. “Drivers and pedestrians share the responsibility of keeping themselves and others safe on our roadways”

Street Smart NJ is a statewide intuitive geared towards reaching a goal of ending pedestrian traffic fatalities, promoting collaborative solutions and mutual responsibility to prevent deaths.

The North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority manages the program and it was launched under the Christie administration in 2013.

The initiative joins with other new efforts to make New Jersey roads safer. The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers recently purchased a drunk-and-distracted driving simulator to teach high school students about the professional, legal and lethal consequences of reckless driving. It was unveiled at Egg Harbor Township High School in October and the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization is planning to bring the simulator to schools across South Jersey.

The renewed efforts to reduce dangerous driving appear to be much needed, especially in New Jersey.

There have been 584 fatal crashes in New Jersey so far in 2022 that have killed 623 people, according to the New Jersey State Police. Sixteen of those killed were cyclists, 91 were passengers and 355 were drivers. There were 161 people killed, or over a quarter of the total, who were pedestrians. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, noted that the number of traffic fatalities in New Jersey per 100,000 million vehicle-miles traveled surged 1.34 in 2020, the latest year for which it has data and the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The average figure for New Jersey in the four prior years was 1.15 deaths per 100,000 million vehicle-miles traveled in the state. Across the United States as a whole, there were about 1.23 deaths per 100,000 million vehicle-miles traveled.

Pedestrians have been more victimized in Atlantic County in 2022 than they have been statewide. There have been 35 fatal crashes so far in Atlantic County in 2022, killing 35 people. Eleven of those killed were pedestrians, constituting about 31% of the total victims. There are two victims of fatal crashes in Pleasantville in 2022 found in state police records, with one victim being a cyclist and the other a passenger.

There have been 12 fatal accidents that killed 13 people in Cape May County in 2022. Of those 13 people killed, six have been pedestrians. The county was notably the site of the catastrophic H2oi car rally which killed two people, including a pedestrian. The event involved obviously dangerous behavior as driver evaded law enforcement.

Schlachter, the Pleasantville police captain, said the campaign was another effort to help protect the city.

“It just makes our streets safer,” Schlachter said.

Those interested in learning more about the Street Smart NJ campaign can visit its website bestreetsmartnj.org or its pages on Facebook and Twitter.