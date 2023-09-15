PLEASANTVILLE — After several years of delays, a $45 million redevelopment project that officials hope will transform Lakes Bay is underway.

With Champagne and shovels in hand, officials and other dignitaries on Friday celebrated the beginning of a three-part project intended to create one of the city’s most desirable and affordable neighborhoods on the site of the former Pleasantville High School and a neighboring football field.

The project is funded through the state Green Acres open space program, Urban Enterprise Zone and the city.

The proposed development is bounded by Bayview Avenue, Franklin Boulevard and Hampden Court.

When completed, it will have six residential buildings with a total of 180 one- and two-bedroom, market rate rental units, with amenities including a pool, clubhouse and gym. There also is a planned commercial component with restaurants along the nearby waterfront.

The land has laid vacant since the former high school was demolished in 2006.

Mayor Judy Ward said fulfilling the task of getting the project off the ground is one of her most cherished accomplishments.

“I’ve seen developers come and go,” Ward said. “And now to be at this point and I’m still here to share it, I’m very excited.”

Meanwhile, the marina at the Pleasantville Yacht Club at the end of Bayview Avenue will also see dredging work, which is expected to begin Monday morning, officials said.

Developer Sean Scarborough, of Scarborough Marine Services and Scarborough Properties, said Friday his team is managing the project’s housing and marina phases.

A new park also will be built with $1.2 million in Green Acres money on the site of the city’s former football field.

Yards away from the ceremony in the marina’s parking lot, construction vehicles were idle at the site of the park, but work was already underway.

Scarborough said the project’s housing phase should begin in the first quarter of 2024.

“This team in front of me, they never stopped,” Scarborough said during Friday’s gathering. “They always wanted to move forward.”

Gov. Phil Murphy was invited to the ceremony Friday, having been scheduled to appear at another event in Atlantic City in the morning. He could not attend, however.

In a statement, the Governor’s Office said: “The Lakes Bay redevelopment project embodies Governor Murphy’s vision for a more sustainable and resilient New Jersey. The construction of 180 market rate rental units, and its additional amenities and the new Pleasantville Waterfront Park, will revitalize the area and promote equitable access to environmentally friendly spaces in our urban communities.”

City Council last week introduced an ordinance to execute a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for the housing project. A final vote is expected Monday, Ward said.

The agreement will last for 30 years, the maximum length under state law. The developer will pay nothing in its first year, then $1,800 per residential unit in the second year, increasing by $100 each year until it reaches $2,100 per unit in the fifth year.

Payments will then increase from the sixth year through the end of the agreement commensurate with the city tax rate. The increase must be at least 1% per year, the total PILOT must be at least 10% of its annual gross revenue and can never be less than the total property taxes the last full year the land was subject to taxation.

The project’s future appeared to be in question late last year after council was met with opposition over proposed tax breaks the project was set to receive.

Residents, while broadly approving of the project, argued in December that the proposed tax breaks were unfair to the city, choosing to forgo normal tax revenue to attract developers.

The opposition led council to table the agreement, but since then, the city has been constantly negotiating to get the project started, Ward said.

Despite the challenges, officials said they’ve remained steadfast in their determination to make the project happen.

“This park is going to bring our community together more than it’s ever done before,” council President Ricky Cistrunk said.

