Pleasantville joins Ocean City, Sea Isle with changes to Halloween festivities amid COVID-19

PLEASNTVILLE — City officials said Wednesday that they will not be hosting community-wide trick-or-treating events for Halloween this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As such, the city of Pleasantville will not sponsor or direct any events which encourage interpersonal contact or close proximity among the general public,” according to a news release from police Chief Sean Riggin, citing a consultation with city officials, the Office of Emergency Management and health experts. “We invite our community to engage in activities which allow our kids to have fun, while practicing social distance and safe practices.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance Monday for the fall and winter holiday season amid the ongoing new coronavirus pandemic, cautioning residents to abide by state and local health and safety laws.

While celebrating virtually or with members of the same household “pose a low risk for spread,” in-person gatherings pose varying levels of risk, according to the CDC. Trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, crowded costume parties and indoor haunted houses are all higher risk activities that should be avoided.

The city is at least the third in South Jersey to announce changes to Halloween festivities.