Pleasantville joins Ocean City, Sea Isle with changes to Halloween festivities amid COVID-19

PLEASNTVILLE — City officials said Wednesday that they will not be hosting community-wide trick-or-treating events for Halloween this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As such, the city of Pleasantville will not sponsor or direct any events which encourage interpersonal contact or close proximity among the general public,” according to a news release from police Chief Sean Riggin, citing a consultation with city officials, the Office of Emergency Management and health experts. “We invite our community to engage in activities which allow our kids to have fun, while practicing social distance and safe practices.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance Monday for the fall and winter holiday season amid the ongoing new coronavirus pandemic, cautioning residents to abide by state and local health and safety laws.
While celebrating virtually or with members of the same household “pose a low risk for spread,” in-person gatherings pose varying levels of risk, according to the CDC. Trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, crowded costume parties and indoor haunted houses are all higher risk activities that should be avoided.
The city is at least the third in South Jersey to announce changes to Halloween festivities.
Earlier this month, Ocean City officials and the Ocean City Exchange Club announced that their annual Halloween Parade was canceled. Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said around the same time that his city's Halloween Parade and Dance Party, scheduled for Oct. 16, has also been canceled because of COVID-19.
“We encourage any family which does choose to engage in traditional trick-or-treating to follow appropriate CDC guidelines and utilize proper personal protective equipment,” Riggin said.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.