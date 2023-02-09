PLEASANTVILLE – The City Council issued a resolution Monday to execute a redevelopment agreement with the Ideal Institute of Technology for the former Press of Atlantic City office building.

The agreement functionally rezones the property to allow for the operation of a vocational school at the site.

Rick Ginnetti, a consultant for the city, clarified that the agreement did not involve a tax abatement and was exclusively about zoning and city regulatory approvals. He said the developer will submit the construction schedule after receiving the authorization of the Planning Board.

“The redevelopment agreement is necessary so they can go to the Planning Board and get approval for reconditioning…the building and property to make it a school,” Ginnetti said. “The zoning, because it really became a zoning document, will stay with the redeveloper as long as he’s there.”

Dhiren Parikh, of Keshav Developer LLC and the Ideal Institute, purchased the former Press office building from BH Media Group Inc. on Jan. 31, 2022.

The City Council had voted to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Ideal Institute for the project on Sept. 8, 2021. It adopted an ordinance approving of the redevelopment plan on April 18, 2022.

Parikh said Monday that the project was about six months behind schedule, partially due to needing to change attorneys after they were hired by the city. He said he intended to hold a groundbreaking ceremony soon after the company received the City Council’s approval. The school planned for the site would then hold a ribbon cutting at some point in April or May.

“It was a process on my end,” Parikh said. “We’re ready to get going,”

Ginnetti described site as currently being “improperly zoned” and said he anticipated the zone would be corrected in the future.

“The city wanted him to be able to operate this school,” Ginnetti said. “If it was zoned properly to begin with, we wouldn’t have had to come down this path.”

The site is currently zoned for light-industrial use. A draft redevelopment plan, published in February 2022, describes the development as an “innovative technology and entrepreneurial hub.”

The renovated site is to provide a “consortium of training offerings” as well as office space and specialized education programs.

The plan establishes the operation of a school as a permitted use and sets several accessory uses, including off-street parking and electric-vehicle charging stations and utility infrastructure. It permits for a host of other sites related to the operation of a vocational school. These permitted sites including light manufacturing, laboratories, kitchen facilities, theaters and video or audio-production facilities and medical spaces. Limited public retail may be allowed to facilitate the sale of goods manufactured on site by students. A “business incubator” at which local entrepreneurs could collaborate in order to catalyze economic growth and investment, is also a permitted use.

There may be more work underway. The City Council adopted another resolution in August designating Keshav Real Estate Development LLC as the conditional redeveloper for a portion of Center City that runs along Main Street just off from its intersection at Washington Avenue. Officials from the Ideal Institute said at the time that they were considering several different projects for the area, including a microbrewery and a cloud kitchen. There were also considering bringing in a small hotel and a training facility that could help grow the workforce for Atlantic County’s important hospitality industry.

City Councilman James Barclay said he was a graduate of a vocational school where he trained as a mechanic, and appreciated its value to the city. He nevertheless expressed concern that the pro said he appreciated the value the school had to the community. After a discussion between Ginnetti and other city officials, Barclay ultimately voted for the redevelopment agreement, which was approved unanimously.

Ginnetti said the redevelopment helped the city as a whole, maintaining economic activity in the area and growing its ratable base through planned improvements to the old Press building. The developers could later pursue a five-year tax abatement on improvements made to the property, Ginnetti said, pursuant to an existing city ordinance designed to subsidize development.

“There are benefits to the city, because you had a building that was going vacant, underutilized that would have come off the (tax) records, this is keeping it on the tax records,” Ginnetti said. “And he make improvements and add additions to the building which will increase the taxes.”