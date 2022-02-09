Pleasantville introduces ordinance for private wastewater operator

City Council passed a resolution Monday authorizing the execution of an addendum to the city’s agreement of sale with Savage Kollaborations LLC, which the city has designated as the conditional redeveloper for the California Avenue Redevelopment Area. The city is clearing the way for Savage Kollaborations and its affiliates to operate marijuana-involved businesses in the city, having passed a resolution endorsing the company for a state marijuana cultivation license in December.

The resolution was passed Monday by a 5-1 vote, with one member of council absent from the meeting and Councilwoman Carla Thomas voting against. Thomas told The Press of Atlantic City after the meeting she believed the resolution unfairly excluded other businesses.

The license-application period for marijuana cultivators and manufacturers began Dec. 15. The application period for marijuana retailers is to begin three months from that date on March 15.

First woman police captain honored

City Council recognized Stacey Schlachter after her recent promotion to captain made her the first woman to achieve the rank in department history.