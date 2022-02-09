Pleasantville introduces ordinance for private wastewater operator

PLEASANTVILLE — City Council on Monday introduced an ordinance entering into a multimillion-dollar, 39-year wastewater concession agreement with Pleasantville Environmental Partners LLC, a Bernhard Capital Partners company.
Under the agreement, Bernhard, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, would spend $78.1 million paid directly to the city and $57.1 million on regular capital investment over the course of the concession.
In exchange, the company would have the ability to collect utility payments from residents at rates preset by the agreement. Per a December presentation, there would be a 4% increase in rates in the second year of the plan and an annual 5% increase from the third year to the 15th year of the plan. Seniors would see their rates increase by only 2% per year during the 13-year period beginning in the third year.
For the last 24 years of the plan, residents would see their rates change as dictated by cost-of-living adjustments, which would be determined by the agreement’s adjustment index.
Mayor Judy Ward told The Press of Atlantic City after the meeting there had not been significant changes to the concession agreement since the December presentation.
California Ave. redeveloper named
City Council passed a resolution Monday authorizing the execution of an addendum to the city’s agreement of sale with Savage Kollaborations LLC, which the city has designated as the conditional redeveloper for the California Avenue Redevelopment Area. The city is clearing the way for Savage Kollaborations and its affiliates to operate marijuana-involved businesses in the city, having passed a resolution endorsing the company for a state marijuana cultivation license in December.
The resolution was passed Monday by a 5-1 vote, with one member of council absent from the meeting and Councilwoman Carla Thomas voting against. Thomas told The Press of Atlantic City after the meeting she believed the resolution unfairly excluded other businesses.
The license-application period for marijuana cultivators and manufacturers began Dec. 15. The application period for marijuana retailers is to begin three months from that date on March 15.
First woman police captain honored
City Council recognized Stacey Schlachter after her recent promotion to captain made her the first woman to achieve the rank in department history.
Mayor Judy Ward swore in Schlachter and presented her with an award celebrating her work helping the city Office of Emergency Management respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schlachter, a 22-year veteran of the force, accepted the award with her fiancé, several of their children, as well as her mother, father and grandfather.
Schlachter thanked her family, colleagues and the community for their support.
“If it wasn’t for you and everybody I work with in the community, I wouldn’t be here today,” Schlachter said.
Ward also swore in David Aristizabal to his new position of lieutenant. Aristizabal was praised for his work helping the OEM respond to the pandemic and was inaugurated into his new role with his family by his side.
Public Works Superintendent Mark Alexander Sr. was also commended during the meeting, with Ward and the council celebrating his retirement from the department after 28 years. Alexander, in turn, presented awards to his colleagues in public works for their efforts over the years. James Hubbard III is to be the new public works superintendent.
“Any hurricane, any snowstorm, call these guys, they’re there,” Alexander said. “These guys have been by my side.”
