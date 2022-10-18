Pleasantville introduces new sewer rate increases in aftermath of concession defeat

PLEASANTVILLE – City Council introduced an ordinance Monday that would hike sewer fees paid by residents, businesses and owners of other properties outside Pleasantville to which the city provides sewage services.

The proposed changes come after the city chose to rescind its approval of a planned 39-year lease of the sewer system to a private equity firm, after encountering a wave of public opposition.

The new ordinance would set different increase rates for different kinds of properties. Annual rates paid by residential property owners in Pleasantville would rise by 2%, increasing from $500 per residential unit to $510. There would be a proportionally larger, 10% increase on commercial, mixed-use or otherwise non-residential properties.

Per the ordinance’s delineation of new rates, commercial property owners would be paying $755 annually. Rental units at hotels, motels and other types of tourist properties would pay an annual rate $255 per unit without a kitchen and $413 per unit with a kitchen. Hospitals and nursing homes would be paying $255 per year per bed; and industrial establishments would be charged an annual sewer fee of $1,375.

There are several properties in Absecon that are also connected to the Pleasantville sewer system, which would also see their rates change under the proposal. Like residents living within Pleasantville city limits, Absecon residential properties would have their rates rise to $510.

Pleasantville city officials said that Absecon residents had previously been paying less and the proposal would equalize rates across the cities.

The rates paid by eligible residents who are seniors would be frozen for the next year, with qualifying seniors paying $480.

If passed, the ordinance would bring the first sewer rate hike on Pleasantville residents since 2010.

Pleasantville City Council President Ricky Cistrunk asked city officials Monday about how the new revenue would be spent. City officials in turn assured Cistrunk that it would only be used to pay for needed sewer maintenance and corresponding debt service.

Multiple members of City Council and other city officials have previously criticized past city governments for diverting sewer revenue to offer tax relief to residents, as opposed to using them to maintain the sewer. Over the last year, city officials have bemoaned what they say is the poor condition of the city’s sewer system, with some arguing it would be difficult for the city to finance direly needed repairs. Supporters of the concession agreement, which include Cistrunk, were particularly vocal about these concerns.

The concession agreement would have had the city lease its sewer system to Bernhard Capital Partners for 39 years. Over the life of the agreement, Bernhard Capital would pay the city a nominal sum of $78 million, which would consist of annual installments of $100,000, $57.1 million in total capital expenditures on sewer repairs and a $15 million payment upfront. In turn, Bernhard Capital would collect payments from the city’s property owners, with the size of those payments set by a rate-adjustment formula specified in the city’s memorandum of understanding with the private-equity company. A rate-stabilization fund would also be established if rates collected by Bernhard Capital exceeded their designated revenue target.

City Council authorized the agreement in February and then rescinded that authorization in June, as members were met with overwhelming criticism of the deal from residents and activists. Some raised concern that the adjustment formula would leave homeowners vulnerable to volatile rate hikes and cited other incidences where they said leases or privatization bids had led to large rate increases. Others said they were alarmed that the deal would strip residents’ of their democratic control over a public utility and place it into private hands.

A majority on council came to oppose to the concession. Democratic City Council nominee James Barclay, who is almost certain to take office in 2023, has also expressed opposition to the deal.

Per the forecasted concession rate schedule, residents would not see an increase in their wastewater rates in the first year of the plan, and then would see a 4% increase in their rates in the second year and annual 5% increases from the third year to the 15th year of the plan, with senior discounts. All rates in the concession were subject to change under the rate-adjustment formula.

The new rate hikes would be the latest step to finance needed sewer repairs after the failure of the concession agreement. Pleasantville City Council voted May 2 to issue a bond that would raise up to $4 million to finance work on the city sewer system at several locations in need of dire repair. The city obtained a 2.67% interest rate on the initial $2.5 million — although future interest rates obtained for future projects could be higher as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates in a bid to reign in inflation.

If adopted, the ordinance said that the new rates would be effective Dec. 1.

Pleasantville City Council, in other business, introduced an ordinance that would modify a 2018 bond ordinance meant to finance the dredge of the city marina. The modification would have the city issue a new request for proposals for work on the dredge costing $526,316 that the city would pay for itself. City officials said that to accelerate the dredge so work can be done before the end of this year’s dredging season. This would require the city to forego the state Green Acres program permitting process, and in turn forego the Green Acres funds, thus necessitating the ordinance.

City Council also authorized the city to enter into an agreement with the Ideal Institute of Technology to manage the city’s Channel 97 broadcasted by Comcast. The agreement would have students from Pleasantville Public Schools work with Ideal to learn about broadcasting and associated fields.