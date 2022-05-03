Pleasantville holds ceremony for new firefighters after pandemic delay

PLEASANTVILLE — After a two-year pandemic delay, the city is recognizing growth and change in the Fire Department.

City Council hosted a Fire Department promotion and retirement ceremony Monday before its regular council meeting. The city swore in nine new firefighters, promoted two people to captain and a third to battalion chief. Two 25-year veterans of the department, including outgoing fire Chief Eugene Wellington Jr., retired at the ceremony.

The city appointed Scott Trythall to serve as acting fire chief effective May 1.

The new firefighters had been hired over a three-year period. All were sworn in publicly for the first time, as the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies.

Scores of people attended the meeting to celebrate the promotions and retirements. The meeting was held at the Pleasantville Recreation Center due to the anticipated size of the crowd.

City Administrator Linda Peyton said the city recognized how important it was for the firefighters and their families to have the space and time to honor their achievements.

“I just want to take this opportunity to say that you guys are true to one another,” Peyton said. “I don’t know how many emails, how many phone calls I got about having this ceremony here (in the Recreation Center) today to make sure that you guys have the proper space where your family and friends and loved ones could come out and be here and take part in this ceremony.”

Six of those sworn in Monday had been from the class of 2020, one had been from the class of 2021 and two had been from the class of 2022. Kristen Cortes, a member of the 2022 class, made history Monday, becoming only the second female firefighter and first minority female firefighter in the department’s history.

Peter Elias was publicly promoted to battalion chief Monday, while Joseph Ricci and Keven Vanegas were publicly promoted to captain. All three promotions happened in April 2020, according to a department news release issued Tuesday, but were not done with a public ceremony due to the pandemic. Vanegas is the first Hispanic captain in the department’s history.

Although Wellington had only been fire chief for about five months before his retirement Monday, he had worked in the department for 25 years. He thanked his colleagues for their work on behalf of the city.

“These guys over here are some of the best guys that you’ll ever meet, putting their lives on the line,” Wellington said. “These last 25 years have been great with all of you. All of you have helped make me who I am today, one way or another, whether you realize it or not, and I appreciate it.”

Wellington was leaving alongside now retired Firefighter Christopher Dansby, a fellow 25-year veteran of the department, former fire inspector and former president of the Pleasantville firefighters union, IAFF Local 2616.

Dansby and Wellington were both hired April 7, 1997, and both retired this April, with the latter telling the former it had been “a great ride.” The men reflected on their long careers and thanked the city and its residents for their support.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to serve with you guys, side by side, through the ups and the downs, no greater department exists. Pleasantville Fire Department, oorah,” Dansby said to applause. “It has been nothing more than a humbling experience to be put on a platform, given the opportunity to help others at a different level. … I’m just awed by that.”

The ceremony drew attention from county and state officials.

“It’s good that they finally got caught up,” said Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick. “The pandemic put them behind, not recognizing the class of 2020 or the class of 2021, but now everybody’s been recognized for all their achievements. It’s really wonderful.”

State Assemblyman Don Guardian and state Sen. Vince Polistina, both R-Atlantic, were also in attendance Monday to honor the city’s firefighters.

“It’s just an honor to be here to celebrate the promotions with the firefighters and their families and of course congratulate the couple people into retirement, and we wish them well,” Polistina said after the ceremony.

“Twenty-five years of service for Eugene and Christopher, we just want to be here to really recognize them,” said Guardian. “I mean, everybody loves a firefighter.”

Guardian, Polistina and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, R-Atlantic, awarded both Dansby and Wellington joint state legislative commendations for their 25 years of service.

Carolyn Rush, a candidate for the Democratic nomination Congress in the 2nd District, was also in attendance, calling the ceremony “beautiful.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

