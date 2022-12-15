Pleasantville gets state funds for downtown upgrades

PLEASANTVILLE — The state Department of Transportation is awarding the city $818,000 to help it finish projects aimed at improving transportation and economic conditions downtown.

A Transit Village grant of $555,000 is being awarded to fund the Green Street Streetscaping Project's fourth phase, while a Safe Routes to Transit grant of $263,000 will address poor lighting on the 13-mile bike path to Ocean City, city Administrator Linda Peyton said Thursday.

Mayor Judy Ward said the grants are vital to her constituents' quality of life.

The Green Street Streetscaping Project's previous three phases were partially funded by NJDOT and include Main Street and Old Turnpike. The project extends down Green Street and Lennox Avenue to Franklin Boulevard, upgrading parking, pedestrian pathways and vehicle access in that area, Peyton said.

The Safe Routes to Transit Grant will fund LED lighting on the city's bike path running to Ocean City, stretching between Decatur and Milan avenues, Peyton said.

The city's downtown won designation by the Neighborhood Preservation Program, a New Jersey Department of Community Affairs program that provides money for upgrades such as murals, lighting and banners, Peyton said.

Rutala Associates, a local planning firm, completed the grant applications and the Neighborhood Preservation Plan, she said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement these grant types are a part of his administration's commitment to strengthening transportation infrastructure throughout the state, saying his team is "doubling down" on its work to promote active transportation alternatives, such as pedestrian and bike travel.

“In order to maximize the impact of our considerable public transportation upgrades, we must ensure that our transit facilities are linked not just to economically thriving neighborhoods but to streets that bring our community members to their destination reliably and efficiently," Murphy said.