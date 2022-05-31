Pleasantville gets nearly $2 million in Safe Routes to School funding

Pleasantville will receive $1.99 million in federal funds through the New Jersey Department of Transportation to create safe ways for students in grades kindergarten through 8 to walk and bike to school.

It's one of 31 such federal grants totaling $19.6 million the NJDOT is awarding under the Safe Routes to School program — the largest amount ever awarded for the program.

“These grants will provide resources to improve sidewalks and bike paths to encourage children to stay active by walking and biking to school," Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

The program was created to encourage children, including those with disabilities, to walk and bike to school by making it safer and more appealing. The goal is to help kids live a healthier and more active lifestyle from an early age. Projects are designed to improve safety as well as reduce traffic, fuel consumption and air pollution near schools.

Of the 31 grants, 22 totaling $13.8 million are in the area covered by the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority; seven worth $4 million are in areas served by the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, covering parts of Central Jersey and five Pennsylvania counties; and two grants totaling $1.7 million are within the area covered by the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization, which includes Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties.

In addition to the Pleasantville grant, one for $425,000 will go to the Pennsville Township Middle School Pedestrian Safety and Traffic Calming project in Salem County.

Projects to be funded include the construction of sidewalks; pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements; on-street bicycle facilities; and the installation of new crosswalks, school-zone markings and speed-limit signs.

Special consideration was given to applications that addressed equity by providing benefits to underserved communities, low-income residents, minorities, those with limited English proficiency, people with disabilities, children and older adults.

