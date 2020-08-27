PLEASANTVILLE — Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon near Wesley and Somerset avenues.
The resident of the home called 911 at 12:51 p.m., police Capt. Matt Hartman said.
The resident was able to escape safely, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Pleasantville Fire Department was assisted by fire crews from Northfield and Atlantic City International Airport.
An official statement is expected later in the day.
