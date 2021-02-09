Pleasantville fire collapses building, displaces 18

PLEASANTVILLE — A Tuesday morning fire displaced six families, totaling 18 people, after a building collapsed on Pleasant Avenue.
Multiple companies were on the scene to help with the four-alarm fire. Red Cross New Jersey has provided temporary lodging, food and clothing for the families.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
