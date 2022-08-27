Pleasantville exploring possibility of new school at Decatur Avenue building

PLEASANTVILLE — The school district is working with the state to develop plans for a new school.

The Pleasantville Board of Education discussed the future of a school district building on Decatur Avenue at a meeting this month.

District officials met with the state Schools Development Authority, or SDA, about the property in November and August, Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas said. She said SDA was interested in supporting Pleasantville Public Schools, as well as several other districts in New Jersey, in funding new school-facility construction. If that partnership were to move forward, the SDA would cover 80% of construction costs for the district.

Farkas stressed that a new building was needed so the district could deliver “a high-quality education in a high-quality facility.”

“We desperately need space in our schools,” Farkas said. “We’re running out of classroom space to run programs.”

Remington & Vernick Engineers, headquartered in Cherry Hill and with a location in Pleasantville, has toured the Decatur Avenue property and studied the needed renovation projects. The firm laid out its findings to the school board at its Aug. 9 meeting — ultimately concluding that it would be less expensive for the district to demolish and replace the property than to make the repairs needed to continue using the existing structure.

The rehabilitation projects needed to reuse the Decatur Avenue building would include improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; structural improvements; and changes to the plumbing system. Remington & Vernick estimated the total cost for repairs would be $12 million.

Demolition and construction costs at the site, alternatively, would cost only about $9.5 million, according to the firm, meaning that the district could net around $2.5 million by opting for replacement.

“In summary, we found it would not be cost effective to rehabilitate the existing Decatur Avenue school,” a Remington & Vernick representative said at the school board meeting.

It remains uncertain which functions the new building would serve. The SDA has previously expressed interest in partly covering construction costs if the new building were an elementary school for pre-K to fifth-grade students.

Board President Jerome Page noted Aug. 9 that several years ago the district had explored having the Decatur Avenue building house pre-K and the district’s business office. He said he wanted to see the third floor of the Pleasantville Middle School, which is currently used by the business office, be made available to students.

Farkas said the district had discussed an arrangement to have the Decatur Avenue site serve as a pre-K center, which all pre-K students in the district could attend. The SDA rejected that plan during its November meeting with the district, saying it would be more interested in having the more traditional elementary school built there with pre-K included.

In other business, Farkas discussed several other active improvement plans around the district. Improvements and repairs have been made to the pool at Pleasantville High School, with the district installing a temporary chiller and dehumidifier and repairing the boiler and water pump so the pool can be open in time for the new school year.

Classrooms and hallways at the middle school are being repainted, and LED lights have been installed in the building. The middle school faculty room has also been updated and remodeled.

Improvements to the HVAC system at the Leeds Avenue School are set to be completed before September, and the district is exploring plans to renovate a pair of pre-K trailers at the North Main Street School campus.

The district also has an initiative to renovate one bathroom in each of its elementary schools this year and then another bathroom in each elementary school each year thereafter until the project is complete.