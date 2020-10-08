Pleasantville event Friday aims to support homeless, at-risk veterans

An even is coming to Pleasantville Friday, aimed at supporting homeless and at-risk veterans, especially those who might have been effected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Called the Atlantic City Regional Stand Down, it runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Max Manning Complex, 1100 Lincoln Ave., according to a news release.
“This is a collaborative effort between multiple veteran service organizations in the region, officials said. The goal is to reconnect these veterans with services they may have been disconnected from during the pandemic.
Scheduled services include:
- Veteran health care
- Mental health services and resources
- Veteran benefits and claims
- Housing
- Employment
- Clothing
- And other resources
Contact: 609-272-7241
