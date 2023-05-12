Two roads in Pleasantville and part of Egg Harbor Township will experience detours starting Monday, Atlantic County officials announced.
On Monday, a detour will be in place on Main Street between the Black Horse Pike and Ansley Boulevard, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility work.
From Monday through Friday, an eastbound detour will be in effect on Old Tilton Road between Hingston Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and Route 9 in Pleasantville, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for paving operations as part of an ongoing county improvement project.
Motorists should follow posted detours at both locations and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. For more information, go to aclink.org.
