PLEASANTVILLE — It is graduation season, and students are preparing to embark onto the next chapter of their lives.

One local school is drawing the praise of students and casino insiders alike for readying its pupils to enter into the staple industry of the Atlantic City area.

The Casino Dealer Division of the T. Byrd Training Center is now graduating students into the workforce. It recently held its first graduation ceremony and expects to graduate another set of students in a couple of weeks. The school is state certified as an official job training program.

Angel Jones, director of the casino dealer program and a longtime dealers teacher, spoke about what the school’s success signified for her and the community.

“It was something that I dreamed about, to be a director of a state-approved school,” Jones said at a graduation ceremony in May. “My passion is just to help people.”

The casino school held a grand opening last fall. Classes began at the school in April, and it held its first graduation in May. Its curriculum includes lessons on how to deal a combination of games, potentially including mini baccarat, blackjack, craps, poker and roulette. The specific games featured can be adjusted, school officials said, based on the expressed needs of partner casinos.

Recent graduates expressed their enthusiasm for the program. Kamia Walker, 35, of Mays Landing, said the school let her pursue a career in a field she has always enjoyed. She said she had a job lined up for her at Resorts Casino Hotel. Her family was in attendance to congratulate Walker at the May graduation, which included freshly cooked food, cake and the band Angela Burton & Passion playing live music.

“I love talking, I love having fun, I love hosting and I love playing games. ... It really means a lot to me,” Walker said. “I haven’t been to school in like a decade, so they’re really, really proud of me. They’re really happy that I took the time out to try and better myself and move forward.”

Daniel Harlan, 19, of Absecon, said, “I want to make sure I get a good future, make sure I’m making some money and doing good for myself, being successful. I’m going to go out here, make it big, get it going. ... I want to go ahead and make my mom proud.”

Northfield woman wins Miss New Jersey pageant ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic County woman won it all Saturday night.

In addition to helping newcomers, the school helps those with experience hone their skills. Niasia Miller, a 22-year-old woman originally from Pleasantville who lives in Atlantic City, said she previously dealt for an online gaming platform. She said the school taught her aspects of dealing unique to the in-person experience, including counting chips, handling money and dealing with players.

“It came easy to me, and I really liked it, so I figured why don’t I come on the table floor and do it,” Miller said of her experience with online gaming. “Here (at the T. Byrd Center) we learned everything.”

New challenges

Jones has decades of experience in dealing, having started in 1979, and has been teaching how to deal since 1994. She also is the CEO of the Casino Dealers Academy at the Tilton Shopping Center in Northfield and works to provide hospice care to people in the community.

In recent years, however, Jones has endured a gauntlet of new challenges in her teaching career. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Northfield school into dire straits and left the future of her casino teaching career in doubt. She also described an arduous process to obtain state accreditation for the school at the T. Byrd Training Center and other challenges in getting the school off the ground.

“We just hung in there and waited and waited,” Jones said. “Since I’ve been doing this for so long, it’s been an experience because all these people ... have jobs lined up.”

The T. Byrd center had been the site of a computer-training school, led by its namesake and CEO, Trina Byrd, who said she has been involved in computer teaching for more than 20 years. When many of those classes were moved to a virtual setting, Byrd said she needed to find a new purpose. She said the dealing classes thus far have proved to be a success, helping young people into what she described as a growing casino industry.

“It’s rewarding. It's what we call today a pivot,” Byrd said. “The demand for casino jobs in this area is enormous.”

That sentiment was reflected by several casino officials who have worked with Jones’ school. Peter Perfetti, a casino manager at Bally’s Atlantic City, said he had directed several students to the T. Byrd center to prepare for the role. He said it was natural for Bally’s to have made “a good partner” with the new school.

“I have a couple of them on the floor right now, and they’re doing a great job,” Perfetti said of the students. “I saw an opportunity for them.”

Perfetti said casinos in Atlantic City, Las Vegas and nationwide are facing a shortage of dealers amid a tight labor market and an economy growing following pandemic public-health shutdowns. He said programs such as Jones’ could help satisfy the demand for new dealers in the region.

Diane Spiers, vice president of marketing and public relations at Bally’s, agreed and added that having a deep stock of well-trained dealers would improve the gaming experience for casino patrons.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Spiers said.

Barbara Hulsizer, vice president for workforce development at Resorts, said the casino was “thrilled to be partnered with Trina Byrd and Angel Jones.” She described the new school as an exceptional, grassroots service that was critically needed given the tight labor market.

“Their Table Games Professional program is the most comprehensive in the area and provides an emphasis on customer service,” Hulsizer said. “So far, the program has produced graduates with exceptional skills who are poised to have long, successful careers at Resorts.”

State assistance

AtlantiCare highlights health equity efforts at DEI summit ATLANTIC CITY — With the past several years bringing health inequities to the forefront, the…

Those pursuing a career at the school will be able to do so with support from Trenton.

Tuition is $5,000 for 240 hours of training and certification in two table games, such as blackjack or mini baccarat; and three carnival games, including three-card poker, four-card poker and let it ride. Byrd said tuition is fully covered by a state workforce development grant, so students paid nothing out of pocket. To apply for a grant, Byrd added, students can contact the Atlantic County One Stop Career Center, located on Main Street in Pleasantville, at 609-485-0052 and schedule an in-person or virtual workforce-development orientation session.

Another recent graduate, Hamzah Aijaz, 24, of Galloway Township, said the casino school can be a critical resource for those looking for a new job or career.

“Many times, we’re not given the opportunity to excel, and life is kind of tough when you’re not given opportunity, especially when you’re unemployed,” Aijaz said. “It’s overwhelming when people ... give you the opportunity to do well.”

Claria Barrigher, of Atlantic City, said she was eager to challenge herself by joining the school. She said she was motivated to enroll to become a positive role model for her young children and let them know anything is possible.

“I like challenges. I felt like it was going to be something hard for me to do, which it was," Barrigher said. “But you know, I conquered it. I did it, and I succeeded and now I’m a graduate.”