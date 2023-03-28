PLEASANTVILLE – With the industry continuing to grow through the state, the city is making significant changes to its marijuana policies.

City Council adopted a pair of ordinances last week to amend the city’s cannabis and land-management codes. The amendments specify which cultivation practices are allowed within city limits and create a new city cannabis committee designed to streamline the municipal regulatory process.

The amended cannabis code explicitly bans the outdoor growth of marijuana within the city, an issue that has been suggested elsewhere in Atlantic County.

It does, however, identify that several kinds of cultivation facilities more typical of low-cost gardening and planting facilities that are allowed in the city. Permitted structures now explicitly include green houses, hoop houses, Quonset huts and what the city considers similar structures that can be used to cultivate marijuana.

The new ordinances also relax the city’s marijuana air-filtration requirements, such that they apply to only cultivation and manufacturing businesses.

While broadly classified as kinds of indoor cultivation, these new marijuana-growth facilities are explicitly allowed in three locations that are being developed for marijuana businesses pursuant to a redevelopment agreement that businesses have struck with the city. The three locations include the California Avenue Tract, Cambia Avenue and 11 Devins Lane redevelopment areas.

While specifying these new structures are permitted, the new code eases the regulatory regime facing incipient marijuana businesses.

It now allows for the simple administrative approval plans for new marijuana plans that do not make significant changes to the business site. To be eligible for this simplified process, businesses must not alter the existing “building footprint” or parking available in the area. The site must also be able to accommodate whatever additional off-street parking and loading burdens a marijuana business brings to the site.

The area must have also received site-plan approval from the city Planning Board or Zoning Board of Adjustments for its current use.

The administrative approvals will be awarded by the newly formed body titled the “Cannabis Business Site Plan Waiver Committee.” According to the newly passed ordinance, the new city cannabis committee will consist of the city administrator, construction official, engineer, fire chief and zoning official, as well as the City Council president.

The city cannabis committee, as its formal name suggests, can recommend city zoning officials issue a waiver to the requirement for a formal site-plan review. A waiver would obviate the need for a developer to appear before the Planning Board in what can be an time-consuming and costly process for developers.

In this case, the developer’s plan is still subject to the administrative review of the city zoning officials. The ordinance further stresses that businesses must still comply with other existing business regulations placed on marijuana cultivators.

Dale Archie, a resident, expressed concern about the odor he said he smells around existing marijuana businesses in the city and asked city officials about the air-filtration regulations around marijuana businesses.

City Administrator Linda Peyton said that the city would be reviewing its air-filtration standard and would be working to ensure that operating businesses stay in compliance with those standards.

The city has taken action to facilitate marijuana projects in the three redevelopment areas named in the ordinance.

City Council issued a resolution in December 2021 expressing support for the company Savage Gardens to be awarded a state cultivation license, so it can operate a cultivation business on California Avenue. The resolution also reiterates the city’s commitment to designate Savage Kollaborations, a company that formed Savage Gardens as a single-purpose entity, as the conditional redeveloper for the California Avenue Redevelopment Area after having initially done so in September 2021.

The city first adopted the Cambria Avenue Redevelopment Plan in 2016 and allowed amended the plan in 2021 to allow for marijuana business at the site when it first legalized marijuana businesses within city limits in 2021.

The 11 Devins Lane project is at the site of the old Press of Atlantic City printing press and across the street from the old Press office. Records submitted to the Planning Board said that the marijuana plant at the site would span an area of 114,000 square feet and rise 35 feet.

The developer pursuing the projects has proposed building a transfer station for construction-and-demolition debris waste on the lot adjacent to proposed marijuana plant. A recently unveiled site plan for the project allows for the transfer station indicate the site would also be used as a “Material Recycling” and “Resource Recovery” facility.

A 2020 referendum legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, with two-thirds of voters in the state casting their ballots in favor of legalization. In Pleasantville, about three-quarters of voters supported legalization. The Pleasantville City Council first authorized all types of marijuana business within the city except retail on Aug. 2, 2021 and subsequently legalized retail about four months later on Dec. 6, 2021.

Pleasantville is adjusting its regulatory regime around the emerging marijuana industry as other locations in Atlantic County do the same. Galloway Township recently reiterated that it would not yet allow the outdoor-grow of marijuana within its municipal limits after a local farmer and his Delaware business partner made a proposal for an outdoor marijuana farm. Officials from Galloway Township said they would further study the issue of outdoor grow, while the potential developers have said they would bring to the Galloway Township Council and indoor-grow proposal.