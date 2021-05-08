Pleasantville crash cuts off hotel power, awakens tenants

PLEASANTVILLE — Anwaar Garrett was meditating in his Homestead Apart-Hotel apartment about 4:15 a.m. Saturday when he heard a loud bang outside.

His first thought was that it was a gunshot. Then his lights went out.

"I said, 'Yeah, something happened on the highway,'" the 71-year-old said. "And that's exactly what happened."

Early Saturday morning, a number of tenants were woken up by the sound of a vehicle crashing into the utility pole outside the Black Horse Pike hotel. The pole was severed at the base, tangling wires and leaving at least 70 families without power.

The Press has reached out to police for more information on the crash.

According to Atlantic City Electric's outage map, power to the hotel is estimated to return at 2 p.m.

Lisa Sodano, president of the organization Loving Families in Need Matter, was staying overnight in preparation for a Mother's Day food giveaway. One of the tenants, knowing Sodano's background in the medical field, knocked on her door to tell her a man had just crashed and needed help. Sodano walked outside and saw the road and adjacent parking lot covered in glass. Barefoot, she quickly made her way to the car and pulled the man out, she said.