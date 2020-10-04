Pleasantville Councilman Tony Davenport announces run for mayor

PLEASANTVILLE — Tony Davenport and Sharnell Morgan on Saturday made it clear that their run for Pleasantville mayor and Council At Large, respectively, would be about the children.

"When it comes to our youth, I've always been there for our children," Councilman Davenport said in front of a crowd of at least 40 in the city hall parking lot. "Me and my family have always done different events at the high school, and most of the things that we've done have come out of our own pocket. We've done it out of the goodness of our heart, and it's something that I want to continue."

Davenport and Morgan used Saturday's gathering to officially announce their run for the upcoming elections. Davenport, running against Democratic Council President Judy Ward, will do so as an independent.

Morgan said if the city hopes to increase its reputation, giving children more extracurricular activities and opportunities should be a priority.

"Our children need more than what is given to them," she said. "A lot of people are doing things for self-interest, and you can tell by some of the people who have been in office and some of the people who have still been in office."